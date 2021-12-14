Western Conference Injuries: Coyotes, Avs, Stars, Oilers, Sharks, Blues and Jets

Jose M. Romero: Arizona Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said that forward Jay Beagle will be getting a second opinion on his lower-body injury.

Goaltender Carter Hutton will practice today and is day-to-day.

Forward Travis Boyd suffered an injury at practice yesterday but is expected to be fine.

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun and forward Ryan Dzingel were injured last Friday and will be out this week.

Craig Morgan: There is no timetable for when Hutton could return.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri should return to the lineup tonight.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said that forwards Roope Hintz and Alexander Radulov were sick yesterday and missed practice. Forward Joel Kiviranta is out with an upper-body injury.

NHL: Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. He could be available for tonight’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Edmonton Oilers: Oilers forward Zach Hyman hasn’t been ruled out for tonight’s game. Goaltender Mike Smith is getting closer to return but won’t dress tonight. Defenseman Duncan Keith could be an option for tonight.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that forward Kevin Labanc will miss a week or two. He had an MRI yesterday.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks coach Boughner said that Rudolfs Balcers is still a week or two away from returning. He was put on the IR retroactive to December 7th.

Jeremy Rutherford: The St. Louis Blues have placed David Perron on the LTIR retroactive to November 27th. Forwards Robert Thomas and Brayden Schenn are on the IR.

NHL.com: Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler will miss the next several weeks with a knee injury.