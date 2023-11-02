Western Conference Injuries: Ducks, Blackhawks, Avalanche, Wild, Sharks, and Jets

Anaheim Ducks; Forward Ryan Strome missed last night’s game with an illness.

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall could return to practice on Friday.

Tracey Myers: Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic remains in concussion protocol and didn’t skate.

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: Colorado Avalanche defensemen Cale Makar and Bowen Byram practiced yesterday after missing Tuesday and were good to play last night.

NHL Rumors: Could a Rebuild Come Soon Than Later for the Pittsburgh Penguins if They Don’t Get Results?

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy is expected to return to the lineup tonight. He’s missed the past seven games with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Jared Spurgeon practiced yesterday. He’s been out since October 5th with an upper-body injury. He’s on the LTIR and eligible return on Saturday.

“He’s progressing,” coach Dean Evason said. “We’ll see. Obviously, this is his first four or five drills and then he got off — it was planned – so we’ll just move along and see how it progresses and hopefully get him in sooner rather than later.”

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning was put on the IR.

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: Sharks forward Logan Couture has a setback and will be held off the ice for a bit. Coach David Quinn when asked for how long.

“As much as he needs, as much as his body tells him it’s time to go back,” Quinn said. “It’s really no timetable on that.”

Forward Alexander Barabanov‘s broken finger doesn’t need surgery and he’s expected to be out for four to six weeks.

NHL Rumors: A Rebuild In Calgary Would be a Painful One

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi is traveling with the team on their three-game road trip but he won’t be playing. His sprained MCL is expected to keep him out for four to six weeks and it’s only been two weeks.