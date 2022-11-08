Western Conference Injuries: Flames, Blackhawks, Stars, Jets, and Canucks

Wes Gilbertson: Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev missed his third consecutive game last night with a non-specified injury. The injury is not believed to be related to the shoulder that he had surgery on this past offseason.

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Chicago Blackhawks have activated goaltender Petr Mrazek from the IR and placed goaltender Alex Stalock (concussion protocol) on the IR retroactive to November 1st.

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger continues to rehab and his timeline to return hasn’t changed.

He’s been on the ice and doing better but getting into tonight’s game was always seen as a longshot. He will be re-evaluated when they get back to Dallas.

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Travis Dermott joined the main group for practice yesterday in a no-contact jersey. It was his first time back with the group since September.

Sportsnet: Canucks forward Brock Boeser has missed the past six games with a hand issue. He’s waiting for the scar tissue to heal up and for doctors to clear him.

“Obviously, you wish you could just get some healing magic or something and just it heal overnight but it’s not that way,” Boeser said. “It’s kind of a waiting game. I’m more than ready to get back into the lineup … I’m just waiting to get the clear.”

He had surgery on his hand back in September and the scar had re-opened.

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets are hopeful that forward Nikolaj Ehlers is able to start skating by the end of the week.

Defenseman Logan Stanley is still a couple of weeks away.

John Lu: Jets coach Rick Bowness said that Ehlers and their trainers say he is progressing from his lower-body injury.