Western Conference Injury Updates: Blackhawks, Avs, Wild, Sharks, Golden Knights and Jets

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks activate Kevin Lankinen off the IR.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks Jujhar Khaira will be out for 10 to 12 weeks after having back surgery.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Blackhawks coach Derek King said that forward Tyler Johnson could return to the lineup this weekend: “I’m not sure if I will. I’m still watching him in practice and see how his conditioning is. … We’ll just monitor him and we’ll keep talking to him, see how he feels.”

Mike Chambers of the Denver Post: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. Coach Jared Bednar:

“He’s dealing with an issue that’s not getting any better. Hopefully we get him as close to this 100% as we can (for Friday).”

Defenseman Bowen Byram is back on the ice. He left the team on January 12th on personal leave. Bryan had two concussions in 2021 and has dealt with concussion-related symptoms.

“He’s feeling better, obviously, because now he’s getting on the ice,” Bednar said. “But the road to recovery is not necessarily a straight line. He’s had peaks and valleys in his recovery before. May see some more, so we’re just taking it day by day.”

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello is probable tonight and forward Jordan Greenway is doubtful.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that goaltender Adin Hill will be on the ice this morning but won’t be ready to play this weekend.

Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News: Back on January 24th Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson had surgery to repair a small tear in his left forearm. Initially, they expected him to be re-evaluated in mid-March but it’s looking like he could return in two weeks or a little more.

“We’re hoping we see him back, I think he’s in the two-week window right now,” Sharks coach Bob Boughner said. “That’s give or take a few days. That’s sort of what we’ve talked to the trainers about, but he’s somewhere in that two-week window, we hope.”

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward Nolan Patrick skated away from the main group in a no-contact jersey. He took a hit to the head from Nathan MacKinnon.

David Schoen: Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that goaltender Robin Lehner is day-to-day.

Danny Webster: DeBoer said that defenseman Zach Whitecloud could play this weekend and the defenseman Alec Martinez is “status quo” right now.

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Jets have activated forward C.J. Suess from the IR and placed forward Kristan Reichel on the IR.