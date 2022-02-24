NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Ottawa Senators, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Predators shopping Forsberg?

Andy Strickland: Have been hearing that the Nashville Predators have been actively shopping pending UFA forward Filip Forsberg.

Paul thinks he’ll be staying in Ottawa

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators pending UFA forward Nick Paul said he’s confident that a contract extension will get done before the trade deadline.

Maple Leafs to be active?

Michael Augello: Elliotte Freidman said on Sportsnet that he thinks the Toronto Maple Leafs will be the most active Canadian team at the trade deadline. He doesn’t think that they are finished tinkering with their blue line and adds that there could be a J.T. Miller connection.

Trade assets for the Leafs and some potential targets

James Mirtle and Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: Siegel: Likely trade assets for the Toronto Maple Leafs – 2022 and 2023 first-round picks, Travis Dermott, Timothy Liljegren, Topi Niemela, Matthew Knies, and Nick Robertson.

Mirtle: The Leafs can’t move a first-round pick for a third-pairing defenseman or bottom-six forward. After last year’s acquisitions, make a high-impact move and not filler pieces. Ideally, they add a right-handed, second-pair defenseman and a depth forward.

If they can’t find a second-pairing guy, then someone like Justin Braun (Flyers) and then maybe find a second-line winger.

Siegel: Right-handed defenseman for the second pairing that may/may not be available: John Klingberg, Adam Larsson, Damon Severson, Josh Manson, Justin Braun, Scott Mayfield and Artem Zub.

Mirtle: Up front, J.T. Miller is intriguing. An upgrade over Alex Kerfoot and if you could include Kerfoot. would make the money easier.

Siegel: What about Joe Pavelski if the Stars are willing to move the pending UFA? What about Jared McCann, though is he really an upgrade over Kerfoot?

Mirtle: Ducks Josh Manson would bring a nice element to their blue line if he’s available. Kraken’s Calle Jarnkrok would be a nice addition for the third line if it costs a draft pick.