It is time to start get down and dirty with free agency. Gauging who is trending up or down can be an informative tool. This can be helpful when looking at those who are performing in their “free agency seasons”.

This spans forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders as well. Typically, the first stop is our focus on unrestricted free agents. Down the road, restricted free agents may have room for a post or two.

We looked at the Eastern Conference free agents who were trending up and down last week, now let’s begin our look at the Western Conference.

NHL Free Agent Forwards Trending Up

There is this amazing ability that Joe Pavelski possesses. Maybe it is more than just tipping pucks. He tends to be around the puck and the net so often. This season, he is at it again with 48 points in 45 games. That includes 19 goals and 29 assists.

He has struggled a bit in the past five games to put pucks in the net (zero points). However, Pavelski has 19 shots on goal, 22 scoring chances, and nine blocked shots too. The scoring will keep coming as the Dallas Stars’ forward still has UFA value even at age 37.

Again, there is a distinct chance Johnny Gaudreau gets an extension and does not make it to free agency. There remains the possibility he does, however. Gaudreau has been on fire this season with 58 points in 45 games. He’s found the back of the net 19 times. The forward carries a league-leading +36 on one of, if not, the best forward line in the NHL.

While his special team numbers have dipped (just ten power-play points so far), Gaudreau is still on about a 105-point pace over an 82-game season. That is just crazy to think as the Calgary Flames continue to surprise in the Pacific Division and in the West. Gaudreau has two goals and four assists in Calgary’s last five games (all wins).

The forward keeps scoring goals for the Nashville Predators. His love for tacos is only matched by his penchant for lighting the lamp. Filip Forsberg has 24 goals in 35 games and 16 assists to boot. Forsberg may not shoot 23.3% all season but expect his shots per game to eventually climb above three.

Forsberg has four goals and four assists in his last five games. That spans back about two weeks because of the All-Star Break. Like other free agents, it is a bit surprising that there have not been more extension talks. One thing is certain. The winger is going to see a raise over his current $6 million AAV.

Free Agent Defensemen Trending Up

One of the biggest reasons the Minnesota Wild have to be considered a Western Conference contender is Alex Goligoski. The defenseman has been a good leader on and off the ice. Also, he brings the points, err assists. Goligoski has 23 assists and 25 points in 38 games.

Goligoski gains the luxury of not having to log 23-25 minutes as a top-pairing defenseman. He can play 19-20 minutes a night. That helps keep the 36-year old fresh and increases his potential free-agent value. He makes $5 million AAV this year and there’s a chance he makes around the same amount next season.

It is incredible that John Klingberg is anywhere near this list (four assists in his last five contests). This sparks some debate honestly. He has 26 points (25 assists) in 39 games. However, that -14 raises eyebrows along with some questionable defensive decisions. Inevitably, his ability to create offense is intriguing and his cap hit is too.

Klingberg has an AAV of $4.25 million only. Most are surprised by that because he makes $6 million this season. His power-play prowess is a big reason why the Dallas Stars are again in the top-5 in power-play percentage (14 of his 26 points). The only concern is the Klingberg shot but someone is going to pay to look for that 10-15 goal Klingberg.

Free Agent Goaltender Trending Up

Currently, Darcy Kuemper’s AAV value is a bigger reason why he is here than anything. His $4.5 million amount even at 31 years old is cap friendly. That expects to chance next season regardless of how far the Colorado Avalanche advance into the playoffs. The real question is how many more dollars can he get?

Overall, Kuemper has 22 wins in 32 games played. He has just five regulation losses and one shutout. He is 4-0-1 in his last five starts while yielding just ten goals on 155 shots. That translates to a .935 save percentage. His .916 save percentage on the year is rather solid. If he stays healthy, Kuemper will get that raise.

Next up, will be the Western Conference free-agents that are trending down. Thanks again for reading.