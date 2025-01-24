Where Could Mikko Rantanen Go in a Trade?

As the March 7 NHL trade deadline approaches, rumors are swirling around potential moves, with one of the biggest names in the mix being Colorado Avalanche star Mikko Rantanen.

The Avalanche, currently sitting at +1100 odds to win the Stanley Cup according to BetRivers, face a difficult decision regarding their prolific Finnish winger. Rantanen has been a cornerstone of Colorado’s success, posting back-to-back 100-point seasons and continuing his torrid scoring pace this year. However, with free agency looming and contract negotiations at an impasse, the Avalanche may be forced to consider trading Rantanen rather than risk losing him for nothing in the offseason.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks emerge as an intriguing potential destination for Rantanen. Adding an elite power forward like Rantanen could complement young phenom Connor Bedard, accelerating his development and revitalizing the franchise. Chicago’s ample cap space allows them to offer Rantanen the lucrative long-term contract he seeks potentially. However, they must balance this with future financial commitments, including an eventual extension for Bedard. The Blackhawks could offer several enticing assets in return, including promising young players like Lukas Reichel and Oliver Moore and veteran forward Nick Foligno.

Anaheim Ducks

Another team that could benefit significantly from Rantanen’s services is the Anaheim Ducks. The struggling Ducks lack a true offensive catalyst, and Rantanen’s scoring prowess and leadership could provide a much-needed boost to their young core. Anaheim has a deep pool of prospects, draft picks that might appeal to Colorado in a potential deal, and the salary cap space to meet the salary requirements Rantanen is rumored to be seeking. The Ducks have already shown a willingness to make moves, recently trading defenseman Cam Fowler to the St. Louis Blues, and are expected to be very active at the trade deadline.

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders present an interesting fit for Rantanen as well. Known for their defensive prowess, the Islanders have struggled to generate consistent offense this season. Rantanen’s elite playmaking and finishing abilities could be the missing piece to elevate their attack and complement skilled forwards like Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat. The Islanders have several veteran defensemen on long-term contracts, such as Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech, who could be included in a deal to balance salaries.

Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres, perpetually in rebuild mode, could view Rantanen as the type of transformative talent needed to push them back into playoff contention finally. Buffalo possesses a wealth of young assets, including forward Dylan Cozens, and the draft capital needed to construct an attractive offer. The Sabres have previously dealt with Colorado, potentially easing negotiations between the front offices.

Avalanche Could Find a Way

Despite the trade speculation, Colorado may find a way to retain Rantanen. Reports suggest he is seeking a contract in the neighborhood of $14 million per year, similar to Leon Draisaitl’s deal. While the Avalanche prefer to keep his salary below Nathan MacKinnon’s $12.6 million annual cap hit, creative financial maneuvering and the projected increase in the NHL salary cap could allow them to meet Rantanen’s demands without sacrificing other core pieces like Cale Makar.

The Avalanche must weigh the immediate impact of potentially losing Rantanen against the long-term benefits of acquiring assets for the future. Any trade would need to return a significant haul to justify parting with a player of Rantanen’s caliber, especially given Colorado’s status as a perennial Stanley Cup contender.

As the trade deadline draws near, all eyes will be on Colorado and Rantanen. Whether he remains with the Avalanche or dons a new sweater, his situation promises to be one of the most closely watched storylines in the NHL. Rantanen’s rare combination of size, skill, and scoring ability makes him a potential franchise-altering acquisition for any team lucky to land him.