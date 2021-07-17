NHL Rumors: Zach Hyman, Frederik Andersen, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Zach Hyman bidding au revoir to the Toronto Maple Leafs

James Mirtle of The Athletic: Time is ticking on Zach Hyman’s tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Come July 28th or shortly thereafter, a team will outbid others for his services. That remains the inevitability.

Hyman’s value peaks in the next year maybe two before declining. It could drop more dramatically as well. Physical players and space creators like him often have that happen. However, on the open market. the winger could get a 6 x 6 deal or even better.

Toronto cannot compete with that. Their number is more like $4.5 million to maybe $5 million AAV at best. Hyman likely will not be surrounded by the same talent where he signs but he can adapt to be a productive top-six player for several seasons.

What is almost certain is that the location will not be in Toronto barring a miracle.

What about Frederik Andersen if you are the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Dave Feschuk of The Toronto Star: Frederik Andersen is declining. That is obvious. How much of that collapse was due to the pandemic and can he bounce back enough?

Jack Campbell usurped his role and Andersen did not respond well to anything last season. It was by far the worst season of his career. The reality is the decline was evident the year before. Andersen will be 32 when the season opens and Toronto seems like they have made their decision.

Campbell carries well-known risks but Andersen’s tangible results are even more frightening. The problem is Andersen thinks he can still be great. The question must be asked. Can he?

That answer appears to be no. Even with Campbell not starting more than 26 games in any season, Toronto appears poised to be going in a different direction. The Maple Leafs owe Andersen a look but even his going rate is an excessive risk Toronto cannot take.

Skepticism on Andersen has replaced confidence in the goaltender. Oh, Toronto.