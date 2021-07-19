NHL Rumors: Zach Parise and Jack Eichel Go Wild?

A Zach Parise and Lou Lamoriello Reunion on Long Island?

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: The New York Islanders have to be at least looking at Zach Parise. It would not cost much obviously. There is a chance that Lou Lamoriello will eat whatever further overages if it means signing Parise.

There is also Ryan Suter. It will be intriguing to see what the Islanders’ general manager does. The wait for the expansion draft to go by is agonizing. Lamoriello might kick the tires on Suter but that may be as far as it goes.

Back to Parise. what could a possible one-year deal look like? Let’s be clear. It will be that for the winger who is on the other side of his 30’s. Maybe, with bonuses and incentives, Parise winds up getting $1.5 to $2 million. It will be intriguing to see when and if Lamoriello offers to the former Minnesota Wild forward.

Let’s Get Wild about Jack Eichel?

Brayton J. Wilson of WGR 550: Could the Minnesota Wild be interested in Jack Eichel of the Buffalo Sabres? The Anaheim Ducks seemed to be the favorites to land the Buffalo center.

However, Minnesota has been in the discussions for some time. It is not a secret that Kirill Kaprizov needs a top center. Eichel would satisfy that need. Minnesota would have a dynamic duo and then the other centers could slot back a line.

Let’s be honest. Joel Eriksson-Ek is a second-line center with very good two-way ability. It appears Buffalo would want Marco Rossi first and foremost. Matthew Boldy would be another feasible option.

Now, Boldy had 18 points in 14 games for the Iowa Wild (AHL) in his first season. He just signed a three-year entry-level deal.

Here’s a trade to ponder with the Wild: Minnesota acquires:

– C – Jack Eichel Buffalo acquires:

– LW – Matt Boldy

– C – Victor Rask

– LW – Kevin Fiala

– 2021 first round pick (21st overall)

– Conditional 2022 first round pick

There could be additional pieces going in and out but that makes for an intriguing scenario. Maybe Eichel does get moved so let’s get Wild.