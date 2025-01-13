NHL Injuries

NHL Injuries: Bruins, Hurricanes, Panthers, Canadiens, Penguins, Golden Knights, and Capitals

Mark Easson
2 Min Read
Aaron Ekblad out the next two games. Evgeni Malkin to the IR. Jack Eichael out with an illness. Charlie Lindgren to the IR.
Jun 5, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) battles Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) for the puck in the first period in game two of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

 

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins forward Mark Kastelic is listed as day-to-day.

Kurt Dusterberg: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere returned to the lineup after missing eight games with an upper-body injury.

Jordan McPherson: Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad and forward Jonah Gadjovich aren’t traveling with the team to Philadelphia and New Jersey for their back-to-back games starting tonight. When the team returns to Florida, they’ll be re-evaluated.

NHL Rumors: Will Jake Evans Stay, and a Top 25 NHL Trade Watch List

TSN: Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing four games due to an illness. Defenseman David Savard also returned after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

Justin Guerriero of Pittsburgh Tribune Live: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Philip Tomasino returned to the lineup after missing four games with an undisclosed injury.

Forward Michael Bunting was involved in a car accident out front of the arena yesterday. He wasn’t hurt in the accident but didn’t play in yesterday’s game.

The Penguins placed forward Evgeni Malkin on the IR. He’s been out for four games with an undisclosed injury.

Paul Delos Santos: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel missed last night’s game with an illness. Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy:

“I don’t think Jack is long-term. It’s an illness. It’s probably one of those quick ones that he’ll be fine. I don’t know if that is a fact, but my guess is he’ll be back in .”

NHL Rumors: What Evander Kane’s Status Means for the Edmonton Oilers

Forward Nicolas Roy returned to the lineup after missing the past 11 games with an upper-body injury.

Washington Capitals: Goaltender Charlie Lindgren was placed on the IR.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. 

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:

2024-25 Critical Dates

Feb. 10th-21st: Season paused for 4 Nations Face-Off
Feb. 12th-20th: 4 Nations Face-off
Mar. 1st: NHL Stadium Series (Ohio Stadium) Detroit vs. Columbus
Mar. 7th: NHL Trade Deadline (3:00 PM ET)
Apr. 17th: Last day of the regular season
April 19th: Stanley Cup Playoffs begin
TBD: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery
June 23rd: Last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final
June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency