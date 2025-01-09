NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Hurricanes, Avs, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Rangers, Sharks, Canucks and Jets

Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Frank Seravalli: The Calgary Flames are waiting for the swelling in Connor Zary‘s knee to go down. Imaging is expected to happen today. A fracture has been ruled out already.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward William Carrier is out with a lower-body injury. Coach Rod Brind’Amour: “We’re still waiting to see the options on everything.”

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere was on the ice before practice but departed before the main group arrived.

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen was on the ice before practice for the first time since his knee surgery on November 22nd. His timeline was eight to 12 weeks.

Colorado Avalanche: Forward Jonathan Drouin missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Corey Masisak: Avs coach Jared Bednar when asked if he expects Drouin to play tonight: “Yes, I hope so.”

The Sheet with Jeff Marek: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell yesterday on the injury to Sean Monahan: “He’s getting a bone scan today… I think either way, his wrist is pretty swollen and we’ll miss him for some time, hopefully not a long time”

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings placed defenseman Jeff Petry on the IR retroactive to January 2nd.

Peter Baugh: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil was still being evaluated yesterday for an upper-body injury and didn’t practice.

Forward Chris Kreider skated on his own.

Peter Baugh: Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin skated again with the Rangers and was the only one in the net. Jonathan Quick was at the other end.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin practiced yesterday. He’s listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Daily Faceoff: San Jose Sharks forward Fabian Zetterlund is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Stephen Whyno: Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said that goaltender Thatcher Demko is getting real close to returning.

Harvey Valentine: Canucks forward Elias Pettersson had been a game-time decision last night. He wasn’t able to go and missed his sixth consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

Vancouver Canucks: Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said that defenseman Filip Hronek was sent to the AHL for conditioning.

Allan Walsh: “How can anyone think Filip Hronek is going to play games in Abbotsford? Would the Club or player ever take that kind of risk? The Canucks are on the road and Fil can practice with the AHL team as part of his rehab and recovery.”

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg will be a full participant in practice today. How that goes will better determine when he could return.

Forward Mason Appleton is still doing off-ice workouts and hasn’t been on the ice yet.

Ken Wiebe: Jets defenseman Colin Miller (fractured larynx) was on the ice yesterday morning doing some conditioning work.