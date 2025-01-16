NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Dallas Stars will be patient before they look to make a big swing

TSN: The Dallas Stars have the salary cap flexibility with Tyler Seguin‘s $9.85 million LTIR eligible to be big players at the trade deadline according to Pierre LeBrun.

“I think the Stars, a true Cup contender, could add both a top-6 forward and a top-4 defenceman before the March 7 trade deadline.

But for now, they’re trying to be patient because there are certain needs that could develop that they haven’t even identified yet based on injuries.”

Seguin isn’t on the LTIR yet as the Stars continue to accrue more cap space.

The Toronto Maple Leafs won’t be the only team looking for depth down the middle

TSN: Mark Masters asked Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving on if he’ll be looking to add some depth down the middle, and what type of center.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Masters: “The health of Austin Matthews was a focal point in the first half here. Meanwhile, current third-line center Max Domi has just three goals and 12 assists. So I asked Leafs general manager Brad Treliving, how is he feeling about the team’s depth down the middle?

Treliving: “Is it an area that we continue to try to, you know, upgrade. I mean, I would say this, you know, the guys at the top of the food chain are pretty darn good. Like Auston, and, you know, how can you talk anything but positively about the year John’s had, right?

Like, so to say you’re going to go and get somebody above that, it’s just not, you know, I don’t think that’s realistic. Is there ways that we can, you know, continue to look at adding to that? Sure.

We probably, along with about 15 or 18 other teams, are looking at center depth. So it seems to be a position du jour.

Reporter: “What type of center would you like to add?

Treliving: “Did I say I was going to add a center? You’re kind of putting that in. Reliable on both sides the puck. Certainly, somebody that can, can add offense, all those types of things. What you want and sometimes what’s available is two different things. So we’ll keep looking.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? We’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.