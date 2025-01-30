NHL Rumors: Don’t Expect Mitch Marner to Be Traded by the Toronto Maple Leafs

Don’t Expect Mitch Marner to be Traded

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Morning Skate with Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin and was asked about Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Could there be a way for Toronto to trade him, similar to Mikko Rantanen‘s deal with Carolina from Colorado? Friedman does not think that will happen.

Gord Stellick: “I was on my regular hit with Steve Kouleas and Craig Button . So they bring up a name, like I don’t, I can’t see anything happening. But the biggest comparable to (Mikko) Rantanen) and it’s of course, unrestricted free agent winger Mitch Marner.

Now, Mitch Marner, has no trade controls that Rantanen obviously didn’t have. So, similar situation that he’s a UFA could go anywhere for nothing at the end, but could there possibly be anything potentially in play if they see a Marty Necas-type pack coming back. Or like to me, I understand, I just think they’re understanding is he wants to be here. They want him here, and we’ll see what happens at the end of the season. Am I wrong?

Elliotte Friedman: “No, I don’t think you’re wrong. The thing is, I don’t think Marner has any intention of moving in season. Like I do think that, Gordie, that there was some conversation about Marner around the draft last year. I think if Toronto couldn’t get him signed at the time, and I think there was some conversation. Well, if you’re not going to sign, is there anybody we can talk to? And I don’t think he was that interested in that either.

So there were a lot of interesting questions being asked after this deal happened. Number one, is (Sidney) Crosby going to the Avs? And I don’t think that’s the case. And number two, what does this mean for Mitch Marner? Rantanen had only a partial no-trade. He couldn’t block a trade to Carolina.

And Marner has much more power, and I just don’t see him allowing anything like that to happen. He wasn’t going to allow it. If it wasn’t going to be happening last summer, I don’t think it’s going to be happening now.”

