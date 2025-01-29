NHL Rumors: The Carolina Hurricanes Must Know What Mikko Rantanen Wants

The Carolina Hurricanes have to know what it would take to extend Mikko Rantanen

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on The Latest talking about the Carolina Hurricanes and if they’ll be able to re-sign newly acquired Mikko Rantanen.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kate Pettersen: “All right, well, now in Carolina, and they’ve spent a lot to get a guy for six months. So they’ve got to find a way, you think, to sign him long-term. How confident are they that they can get that done?

Pagnotta: “You know, before they make this, this type of trade, they have to understand where the ballpark figure is. And I’ve got to imagine they understand it’s $13 to 14 million in that range. Probably closer to the 14 million mark to get him locked in.

The ownership group led by Tom Dundon in Carolina, would have to basically say, yeah, if we’re going to do this, I’m comfortable going in that neighborhood. I don’t know if they’ll go to the 14 mark, but they seem comfortable to be in the 13 range. So let’s see where this develops.

They had preliminary talks with Andy Scott over the weekend. They are going to carry that out loosely up until the end of the year. Probably pick things up in about four weeks time, to give yourself a little bit of leeway ahead of the trade deadline. But they also acknowledge that they want Rantanen to be comfortable with his surroundings. Get to know everything, to know everybody, get used to his new surroundings, get acclimated, and then go from there.

But they’re not pulling this trade off, Kate, without having an understanding internally anyway of what it’s going to cost to keep Mikko Rantanen. This is a different situation because of their cap situation than last year’s acquisition of Jake Guentzel. They made him a competitive offer. It wasn’t close, in the grand scheme of things, to what Tampa ended up giving him.

I don’t foresee this being a similar type of situation. I think at the end of the day, it’s going to come down to Mikko’s comfort level of being in Raleigh for seven, eight years.”

