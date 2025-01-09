NHL Rumors: What Could the Vancouver Canucks be Thinking?

The Fourth Period: (youtube) David Pagnotta on ‘The Latest’ on how it’s going to be very difficult for the Vancouver Canucks to trade Elias Pettersson and/or J.T. Miller in-season, and what else they could be looking to do.

Kate Pettersen: “And Dave, wouldn’t be surprising if we led with Vancouver today because there has been so much chatter over the last few weeks. And in terms of trade talks, specifically, names like J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson have been floated.

But if we don’t see some sort of blockbuster deal happening over the next few weeks. What are some other moves that you’re hearing Vancouver could be thinking about making?”

Pagnotta: “Yeah, it’s going to be very difficult for them to make a deal of this magnitude involving either Elias Pettersson or JT Miller mid-season. Not impossible, but difficult. There are a lot of hurdles that come around dealing a player of this stature on either guys front.

So as they continue to navigate those discussions, and there are teams that are going to continue to poke around. Buffalo in the mix. Minnesota. The Rangers obviously tied to JT Miller. Detroit. Other teams too.

As they continue to navigate those waters, they’re also having other discussions with other teams about other potential moves. We all know, it’s no secret, they want to bring in a top-four defenseman. Even with Filip Hronek out when he comes back, they still want to bring in a top four defenseman.

They also want to bring in, if they can, a mid-six offensive weapon that they can add to their mix. Now the salary cap certainly plays a factor here. And obviously they have to figure out what type of assets they want to move in and out. But that’s something else that they are discussing.

Now, going back to Petey and, and JT Miller, you know, again, deals of this magnitude are going to be difficult. You know you’re talking to. There was a lot of discussion surrounding Dylan Cozens and Bowen Byram as a potential fit. I think if you’re looking at defensemen, Vancouver may be leaning in the direction of Owen Power as a priority versus a Bowen Byram.

But these are big type of deals that have to get constructed. And I, again, no guarantees it happens, no guarantees it doesn’t, but it’s going to be a big hurdle for them to climb if they get to that point for Vancouver management.

