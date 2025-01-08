NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Deferrals

The Vancouver Canucks rejected a New York Rangers trade proposal

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: Earlier in the season, the New York Rangers offered forward Mika Zibanejad to the Vancouver Canucks for forward J.T. Miller. The Canucks said no.

The Rangers are interested in re-acquiring Miller.

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: The Pittsburgh Penguins may be looking to move out some pieces before the trade deadline, but don’t expect any fire sale.

Forward Rickard Rakell has been in the rumor mill. He’s having a good season and has two years left at $5 million. Moving his salary could help the Penguins cap situation and would net them some decent draft picks and/or prospects. GM Kyle Dubas is also trying to keep the current Penguins competitive, so he may not want to move him. Sources say that if the Penguins were to move him, an offseason deal is more likely.

The Penguins could look to move pending UFA defenseman Marcus Pettersson and get a good asset(s) in return. The Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks are interested in Pettersson.

Deferral contracts may be done with in the next CBA

TSN: The NHL was okay with the way the Anaheim Ducks and Frank Vatrano worded the contract extension with the deferrals, and were involved with the process according to Pierre LeBrun. The NHL viewed the reason for doing the deferrals as legit and that it was not done to circumvent the cap/CBA. During the next CBA negotiations, these types of deals will come up.

“Here’s what I would also tell you – there happens to be a CBA negotiation starting next month with the National Hockey League Players’ Association. I think there’s a real chance the NHL decides to see if it closes the door on deferred payments in the next CBA. I’m not sure the NHLPA would object to it, either.”