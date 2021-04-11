2020-21 NHL Trade Tracker
2020-21 NHL Trade Tracker: Here is a list of all the NHL trades from the end of last season and up to the 2021 NHL trade deadline.
Last year there were 32 trades made on trade deadline day, with 55 players being involved. This year the NHL trade deadline is expected to be much quieter.

The number of trades made on deadline day over the past seven seasons.

2019-20: 32 trades
2018-19: 20 trades
2017-18: 18 trades
2016-17: 20 trades
2015-16: 19 trades
2014-15: 25 trades
2013-14: 20 trades
We’re not at deadline day yet but it’s fast approaching. At the moment there doesn’t appear to be a lot of sellers and not a lot of teams have salary cap space to work with.

‘Retained money’ and ‘money-in, money-out’ are phrases that will be used a lot heading into the deadline.

There haven’t been a lot of trades since the 2020-21 season got underway, but there were a bunch of moves beforehand.

Our 2020-21 NHL trade tracker

 Player AcquiredTrade DatePlayer Acquired 
D Jon MerrillApr. 112021 5th round pick
F Hayden Verbeek
D Jonas SigenthalerApr. 112021 3rd round (ARI)
D David Savard
D Brian Lashoff		 2021 4th round
Retain 25 percent		 2021 1st round
2022 3rd round
Retain 50 percent
D Brandon MontourApr. 102021 3rd round pick
G Devan DubnykApr. 102021 5th round pick
D Greg Pateryn
D Patrik NemethApr. 92022 4th round pick
F Riley NashApr. 92020 conditional
7th round pick
F Brett Connolly
F Henrik Borgstrom
D Riley Stillman
2021 7th round		Apr. 8D Lucas Carlsson
F Lucas Wallmark
F Kyle Palmieri
F Travis Zajac		Apr. 72021 1st round
F A.J. Greer
F Mason Jobst
2022 Conditional 4th round
F Vinnie HinostrozaApr. 2F Brad Morrison
D Christian WolaninMar. 29F Michael Amadio
F Brendan LemieuxMar. 262021 4th round pick
F Eric StaalMar. 262021 3rd round pick
2021 5th round pick
Retain 50% salary
D Mikko LehtonenMar. 12G Veini Vehvilainen
F Alex GalchenyukFeb. 15F Egor Korshkov
D David Warsofsky
F Cedric Paquette
F Alex Galchenyuk		Feb. 13F Ryan Dzingel
F Pierre-Luc DuboisJan. 23F Patrik Laine
F Jack Roslovic
D Ian ColeJan. 19D Greg Pateryn
F Cedric Paquette
D Braydon Coburn
2022 2nd round pick		Dec. 27G Anders Nilsson
F Marian Gaborik
F Derek StepanDec. 262021 2nd round pick
F Zach MagwoodDec. 21F Michael Carcone
F Dmytro TimashovDec. 11Future Considerations
D Nate SchmidtOct. 122022 3rd round pick
D Devon ToewsOct. 122021 2nd round pick
2022 2nd round pick
D Kyle BurroughsOct. 11F A.J. Greer
F Brandon Saad
D Dennis Gilbert		Oct. 10D Nikita Zadorov
D Anton Lindholm
F Andreas JohnssonOct. 10F Joey Anderson
F Austin WatsonOct. 102021 4th round pick
F Paul StastnyOct. 9D Carl Dahlstrom
2022 conditional 4th
D Erik GudbransonOct. 82021 5th round pick
D Markus NutivaaraOct. 8Cliff Pu
D Ryan MurrayOct. 82021 5th round pick
2020 5th round pick (No. 125)Oct. 72022 4th round pick
2020 5th round pick (No. 127)Oct. 72020 7th round pick (No. 196)
2020 7th round pick (No. 206)
2020 4th round pick (No. 94)Oct. 72020 4th round pick (No. 116)
2020 5th round pick (No. 147)
2020 2nd round pick (NO. 76)Oct. 72020 4th round pick (No. 100)
2020 5th round pick (No. 126)
F Lias AnderssonOct. 72020 2nd round pick (No. 60)
2020 2nd round pick (No. 57)Oct. 72020 4th round pick (No. 124)
2021 2nd round pick
2020 2nd round pick (No. 45)Oct. 72020 2nd round pick (No. 51)
2020 4th round pick (No. 97)
G Matt MurrayOct. 72020 2nd round pick (No. 52)
F Jonathan Gruden
2020 2nd round pick (No. 44)Oct. 72020 2nd round pick (No. 59)
2020 3rd round pick (No. 64)
F Luke Kunin
2020 4th round pick (No. 101)		Oct. 7F Nick Bonino
2020 2nd round pick (No. 37)
2020 3rd round pick (No. 70)
2020 2nd round pick (No. 34)Oct. 72020 2nd round pick (No. 38)
2020 4th round pick (No. 100)
2020 1st round pick (No. 22)Oct. 62020 1st round pick (No. 24)
2020 3rd round pick (No. 80)
2020 1st round pick (No. 19)Oct. 62020 1st round pick (No. 22)
2020 3rd round (No. 72)
F Max Domi
2020 3rd round pick		Oct. 6F Josh Anderson
G Devan Dubnyk
2020 7th round pick		Oct. 52020 5th round pick
F Ryan DonatoOct. 52021 3rd round pick
D Olli MaattaOct. 4F Brad Morrison
D Joshua BrownOct. 22020 4th round pick