2020-21 NHL Trade Tracker

The NHL trade deadline is here.
Last year there were 32 trades made on trade deadline day, with 55 players being involved. This year the NHL trade deadline is expected to be a little quieter.
The number of trades made on deadline day over the past seven seasons.
2019-20: 32 trades
2018-19: 20 trades
2017-18: 18 trades
2016-17: 20 trades
2015-16: 19 trades
2014-15: 25 trades
2013-14: 20 trades
(breakdown of the number of trades by CapFriendly)
A list of all trade made during the 2020-21 season.
|Player Acquired
|Trade Date
|Player Acquired
|F Jeff Carter
|Apr. 12
|2022 conditional 3rd
2023 conditional 4th
|F Taylor Hall
F Curtis Lazar
|Apr. 11
|2021 2nd round pick
F Anders Bjork
Retain 50 percent
|D Braydon Coburn
|Apr. 11
|2022 7th round pick
|D Mike Reilly
|Apr. 11
|2022 3rd round pick
|G David Rittich
|Apr. 11
|2022 3rd round pick
Retain 50 percent
|F Nick Foligno
F Stefan Noesen
|2021 4th round
Retain 25 percent
of Foligno's salary
| 2021 1st round
2022 4th round
Retain 50 percent
of Foligno's salary
|D Jon Merrill
|Apr. 11
|2021 5th round (OTT)
F Hayden Verbeek
|D Jonas Sigenthaler
|Apr. 11
|2021 3rd round (ARI)
|D David Savard
D Brian Lashoff
| 2021 4th round
Retain 25 percent
| 2021 1st round
2022 3rd round
Retain 50 percent
|D Brandon Montour
|Apr. 10
|2021 3rd round pick
|G Devan Dubnyk
|Apr. 10
|2021 5th round pick
D Greg Pateryn
|D Patrik Nemeth
|Apr. 9
|2022 4th round pick
|F Riley Nash
|Apr. 9
|2020 conditional
7th round pick
|F Brett Connolly
F Henrik Borgstrom
D Riley Stillman
2021 7th round
|Apr. 8
|D Lucas Carlsson
F Lucas Wallmark
|F Kyle Palmieri
F Travis Zajac
|Apr. 7
|2021 1st round
F A.J. Greer
F Mason Jobst
2022 Conditional 4th round
|F Vinnie Hinostroza
|Apr. 2
|F Brad Morrison
|D Christian Wolanin
|Mar. 29
|F Michael Amadio
|F Brendan Lemieux
|Mar. 26
|2021 4th round pick
|F Eric Staal
|Mar. 26
|2021 3rd round pick
2021 5th round pick
Retain 50% salary
|D Mikko Lehtonen
|Mar. 12
|G Veini Vehvilainen
|F Alex Galchenyuk
|Feb. 15
|F Egor Korshkov
D David Warsofsky
|F Cedric Paquette
F Alex Galchenyuk
|Feb. 13
|F Ryan Dzingel
|F Pierre-Luc Dubois
|Jan. 23
|F Patrik Laine
F Jack Roslovic
|D Ian Cole
|Jan. 19
|D Greg Pateryn
|F Cedric Paquette
D Braydon Coburn
2022 2nd round pick
|Dec. 27
|G Anders Nilsson
F Marian Gaborik
|F Derek Stepan
|Dec. 26
|2021 2nd round pick
|F Zach Magwood
|Dec. 21
|F Michael Carcone
|F Dmytro Timashov
|Dec. 11
|Future Considerations
|D Nate Schmidt
|Oct. 12
|2022 3rd round pick
|D Devon Toews
|Oct. 12
|2021 2nd round pick
2022 2nd round pick
|D Kyle Burroughs
|Oct. 11
|F A.J. Greer
|F Brandon Saad
D Dennis Gilbert
|Oct. 10
|D Nikita Zadorov
D Anton Lindholm
|F Andreas Johnsson
|Oct. 10
|F Joey Anderson
|F Austin Watson
|Oct. 10
|2021 4th round pick
|F Paul Stastny
|Oct. 9
|D Carl Dahlstrom
2022 conditional 4th
|D Erik Gudbranson
|Oct. 8
|2021 5th round pick
|D Markus Nutivaara
|Oct. 8
|Cliff Pu
|D Ryan Murray
|Oct. 8
|2021 5th round pick
|2020 5th round pick (No. 125)
|Oct. 7
|2022 4th round pick
|2020 5th round pick (No. 127)
|Oct. 7
|2020 7th round pick (No. 196)
2020 7th round pick (No. 206)
|2020 4th round pick (No. 94)
|Oct. 7
|2020 4th round pick (No. 116)
2020 5th round pick (No. 147)
|2020 2nd round pick (NO. 76)
|Oct. 7
|2020 4th round pick (No. 100)
2020 5th round pick (No. 126)
|F Lias Andersson
|Oct. 7
|2020 2nd round pick (No. 60)
|2020 2nd round pick (No. 57)
|Oct. 7
|2020 4th round pick (No. 124)
2021 2nd round pick
|2020 2nd round pick (No. 45)
|Oct. 7
|2020 2nd round pick (No. 51)
2020 4th round pick (No. 97)
|G Matt Murray
|Oct. 7
|2020 2nd round pick (No. 52)
F Jonathan Gruden
|2020 2nd round pick (No. 44)
|Oct. 7
|2020 2nd round pick (No. 59)
2020 3rd round pick (No. 64)
|F Luke Kunin
2020 4th round pick (No. 101)
|Oct. 7
|F Nick Bonino
2020 2nd round pick (No. 37)
2020 3rd round pick (No. 70)
|2020 2nd round pick (No. 34)
|Oct. 7
|2020 2nd round pick (No. 38)
2020 4th round pick (No. 100)
|2020 1st round pick (No. 22)
|Oct. 6
|2020 1st round pick (No. 24)
2020 3rd round pick (No. 80)
|2020 1st round pick (No. 19)
|Oct. 6
|2020 1st round pick (No. 22)
2020 3rd round (No. 72)
|F Max Domi
2020 3rd round pick
|Oct. 6
|F Josh Anderson
|G Devan Dubnyk
2020 7th round pick
|Oct. 5
|2020 5th round pick
|F Ryan Donato
|Oct. 5
|2021 3rd round pick
|D Olli Maatta
|Oct. 4
|F Brad Morrison
|D Joshua Brown
|Oct. 2
|2020 4th round pick