2020-21 NHL Trade Tracker

The NHL trade deadline is here.

Last year there were 32 trades made on trade deadline day, with 55 players being involved. This year the NHL trade deadline is expected to be a little quieter.

The number of trades made on deadline day over the past seven seasons.

2019-20: 32 trades

2018-19: 20 trades

2017-18: 18 trades

2016-17: 20 trades

2015-16: 19 trades

2014-15: 25 trades

2013-14: 20 trades

(breakdown of the number of trades by CapFriendly)

