2020 NHL Calder Trophy Finalists: Hughes, Kubalik, and Makar

David Satriano of NHL: The NHL announced that Quinn Hughes, Dominik Kubalik and Cale Makar as the finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy.

Hughes on being named a finalist

“It means a lot. I think it’s a great honor, especially this year because there’s a lot of guys who could’ve been in the top three or so,” Hughes said. “As far as the season, we had a really good team. I was fortunate to be put in good spots, and I think you have those bounces and good years. It’s not over yet, but it’s been good for me so far.”

Kubalik on being named a finalist.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Kubalik said of finding out he was a finalist. “Coming from Europe, obviously you have some goals, but you don’t think I could be a finalist or something like that. … First goal was to make the team, and that’s what I did … As the season moved on, it was a little up and down in the beginning, but I figured it out a little bit, how to handle some situations especially with traveling and stuff. It’s a little bit different in Europe. It was tough for me at the beginning, but you start building confidence, and it’s getting better and better.”

Makar on being named a finalist.

“I’m very honored and humbled to just be on this stage with these guys,” said Makar, who made his NHL debut in the 2019 playoffs after his sophomore season at UMass Amherst. “… It was an incredible experience for me just to be able to come in, see the atmosphere in the room. It was really nice coming into being able to know guys and have a comfortable relationship. That edge of the game was taken off for me.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox on not being named a finalist: “It’s not really up to me to decide. Obviously, I’m confident in the way (I play), but it’s not really up to me to decide any individual award. I’m just trying to help the team during the season and now going into this playoff.”

NHL Now Digital Show – Dan Rosen joined NHL Now to discuss the Calder Trophy and Jack Adams Award candidates

