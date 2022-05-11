2021-22 NHL Free Agents: UFA Wingers

Last week we looked at the pending free agent centers, and now we turn our attention to some the wingers who could be available come July 13th.

Johnny Gaudreau will be the prized free agent winger if he’s not signed to a long-term contract by the Calgary Flames before free agency opens. The 28-year-old Gaudreau had a career year scoring 40 goals and adding 75 assists for 115 points.

Nashville Predators Filip Forsberg is the only other pending UFA winger to hit the 40-goal mark this season. In 69 games, the Swedish forward netted 42 goals on his way to an 84-point season.

Will Claude Giroux chase a Stanley Cup next year or head home to Ottawa?

Will the Avalanche and Penguins be able to afford new deals for Andre Burakovsky and Bryan Rust?