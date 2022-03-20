2021-22 NHL Trade Tracker
The NHL trade deadline is fast approaching – March 21st.

We’ve updated all trades to date and will continue to add when they come in.

How will this trade deadline stack up to past years?

2020-21: 17 trades, 26 players and 17 draft picks
2019-20: 32 trades, 55 players and 22 draft picks
2018-19: 20 trades, 32 players and 14 draft picks
2017-18: 18 trades, 37 players and 17 draft picks
2016-17: 18 trades, 33 players and 10 draft picks
2015-16: 19 trades, 37 players and 13 draft picks
2014-15: 24 trades, 43 players and 21 draft picks
2013-14: 20 trades, 38 players and 24 draft picks

 Player AcquiredDatePlayer Acquired 
D - Nathan BeaulieuMar. 20, 2022Conditional 7th round
F - Mason AppletonMar. 20, 20222023 4th round
G - Scott WedgewoodConditional 2023 4th round
3rd if they make the playoffs
F - Rights to Jack McBain2022 2nd round (VAN)
D - Jeremy Lauzon2022 2nd round
F - Nick Paul
44.5% salary retained		F - Mathieu Joseph
2024 4th round
D - Mark Giordano
F - Colin Blackwell
50% salary retained SEA		2022 2nd round
2023 2nd round
24 3rd round
D - Troy Stecher2022 7th round
D - Travis Hamonic2022 3rd round (VAN)
D - Robert Hagg2022 6th round
F - Claude Giroux
F - Connor Bunnaman
F - German Rubtsov
2024 5th round		Mar. 19, 20222024 or '25 1st round
Owen Tippett
2023 3rd Round
Retaining 50% salary
D- Hampus Lindholm
D - Kodie Curran		2022 1st round
2023 2nd round
2024 2nd round
D - Urho Vaakaneinen
D - John Moore
Retaining 50% salary
F - Nic Deslauriers2023 3rd round
F - Brandon Hagel
2022 4th round
2024 4th round		Mar. 18, 20222023 1st round
2024 1st round
F - Boris Katchouk
F - Taylor Raddysh
D - Ben ChiarotMar. 16, 20222023 1st round
2022 4th round
F - Ty Smilanic
Retain 50% salary
F - Calle Jarnkrok2022 2nd round
2023 3rd round
2024 7th round
Retain 50% salary
F - Frank Vatrano2022 4th round
Later of NYR or WPG
F - Nico SturmMar. 15, 2022F - Tyson Jost
D - Josh MansonMar. 14, 2022D - Drew Helleson
2023 2nd round
G - Alex Stalock Mar. 2, 2022Future Considerations
G - Michael McNivenFuture Considerations
Rights to D Michael CallahanFeb. 22, 20222024 7th round
G - Carter HuttonFeb. 22, 2022Future Consideration
D - Ilya Lyubushkin
F - Ryan Dzingel		Feb. 19, 2022F - Nick Ritchie
Conditional 2nd
(2023 3rd or 2025 2nd)
F - Tyler ToffoliFeb. 14, 20222022 or 2023 1st round
2023 5th round
conditional 2024 4th

F - Tyler Pitlick
D - Emil Heineman
G - Andrew HammondFeb. 12, 2022F - Brandon Baddock
F - Anthony RichardFeb. 1, 2022F - Jimmy Huntingon
F - Tye FelhaberF - Alexei Lipanov
F - Sam LaffertyJan. 5, 2022F - Alex Nylander
F - Nolan StevensDec. 29, 2021F - Will Bitten
G - Jon GilliesDec. 15, 2021Future Consideration
F - Kurtis GabrielDec. 9, 2021D - Chad Krys
G - Malcolm SubbanDec. 2, 2021Future Considerations
F - Kole SherwoodNov. 30, 2021Future Considerations
F - Kyle CliffordNov. 16, 2021Future Consideration
F - Jack EichelNov. 4, 20212023 or '23 1st round
2023 or 24 2nd round
F - Alex Tuch
F - Peyton Krebs
F - Dylan GambrellOct. 24, 20212022 7th round
D - Olli JuoleviOct. 10, 2021F - Juho Lammikko
D - Noah Juulsen
F - Zach SanfordSept. 25, 2021F Logan Brown
Conditional 2022 4th round
F - Christian DvorakSept. 4, 2021Conditional 2022 1st round
2024 2nd round