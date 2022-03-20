2021-22 NHL Trade Tracker

The NHL trade deadline is fast approaching – March 21st.

We’ve updated all trades to date and will continue to add when they come in.

How will this trade deadline stack up to past years?

2020-21: 17 trades, 26 players and 17 draft picks

2019-20: 32 trades, 55 players and 22 draft picks

2018-19: 20 trades, 32 players and 14 draft picks

2017-18: 18 trades, 37 players and 17 draft picks

2016-17: 18 trades, 33 players and 10 draft picks

2015-16: 19 trades, 37 players and 13 draft picks

2014-15: 24 trades, 43 players and 21 draft picks

2013-14: 20 trades, 38 players and 24 draft picks

From NHL Media