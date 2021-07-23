2021 NHL Draft: Traded Draft Picks

Round 1

# 14 – The Buffalo Sabres received the Philadelphia Flyers 2021 1st round pick, 2023 2nd round pick and Robert Hagg for Rasmus Ristolainen.

# 23 – The Detroit Red Wings receive the Washington Capitals 2021 1st round pick, Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, and 2022 2nd round pick for Anthony Mantha.

# 25 – The Columbus Blue Jackets receive the Toronto Maple Leafs 2021 1st round pick and a 2022 4th round pick in a three-team deal involving the Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks. The Maple Leafs received Nick Foligno and Stefan Noesen. The Sharks get the Maple Leafs 2021 4th round pick. The Blue Jackets retain 50 percent of Foligno’s salary, the Sharks retaining 25 percent.

# 26 – The Minnesota Wild receive the Pittsburgh Penguins 2021 1st round pick (Penguins deferred pick to 2021 as they missed the playoffs), Calen Addison and Alex Galchenyuk for Jason Zucker.

# 29 – The New Jersey Devils receive the New York Islanders 2021 1st round pick, a conditional 2022 4th round pick, A.J. Greer, and Mason Jobst for Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac. The Devils retain 50 percent of Palmieri and Zajac’s salary.

# 32 – The Columbus Blue Jackets receive the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2021 1st round pick and a 2022 3rd round pick in a three-year deal involving the Lightning and Detroit Red Wings. The Lightning get David Savard and Brian Lashoff. The Red Wings get a 2021 4th round pick. The Blue Jackets retain 50 percent of Savard’s salary, the Red Wings retain 25 percent.

Round 2

# 36 – The Vegas Golden Knights receive the New Jersey Devils 2021 2nd round pick and a 2020 3rd round pick for Nikita Gusev.

# 37 -The Arizona Coyotes receive the Columbus Blue Jackets 2021 2nd round pick (via OTT) for Derek Stepan. The Senators acquired Columbus’ 2021 2nd round pick, 2020 2nd round pick and Anthony Duclair for Ryan Dzingel and the Calgary Flames 2019 7th round pick.

# 39 – The Ottawa Senators receive the San Jose Sharks 2021 2nd round pick as part of a condition from the Erik Karlsson re-signing with the Sharks after the trade in 2018.

# 40 – The Nashville Predators receive the Los Angeles Kings 2021 2nd round pick and a 2022 3rd round pick for Viktor Arvidsson.

# 48 – The Detroit Red Wings receive the New York Rangers 2021 2nd round pick and Marc Staal for future considerations.

# 49 – The Los Angeles Kings received the St. Louis Blues 2021 2nd round pick (via VGK and BUF) and a 2020 2nd round pick for Alec Martinez. Vegas acquired the 2021 2nd round pick and a 2022 5th round pick from Buffalo for Colin Miller. Buffalo acquired the 2021 2nd round pick, protected 2019 1st round pick, Tage Thompson, Vladimir Sobotka and Patrick Berglund for Ryan O’Reilly.

# 52 – The New York Islanders receive the Edmonton Oilers 2021 2nd round pick (via DET) and Richark Panik (50% salary retained) for Nick Leddy. The Detroit Red Wings receive the Edmonton Oilers 2021 2nd round pick, 2020 2nd round pick and Sam Gagner for Andreas Athanasiou and Ryan Kuffner.

# 53 – The Buffalo Sabres received the Boston Bruins 2021 2nd round pick and Anders Bjork for Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar.

# 60 – The Arizona Coyotes received the Colorado Avalanche’s 2021 2nd round pick (via NYI), conditional 2022 2nd round pick, conditional 2023 3rd round pick and Andrew Ladd for nothing. The New York Islanders received the Colorado Avalanche’s 2021 2nd round pick and a 2022 2nd round pick for Devon Toews.

# 61 – The Colorado Avalanche received the New York Islanders 2021 2nd round pick (via NJ) and Mikhail Maltsev for Ryan Graves. The New Jersey Devils received the New York Islanders 2021 2nd round pick and David Quenneville for Andy Greene.

# 62 – The Chicago Blackhawks received the Vegas Golden Knights 2021 2nd round pick, and 2022 3rd round pick for Nick DeSimone and a 2022 5th round pick.

# 64 – The Montreal Canadiens received the Tampa Bay Lightning 2021 2nd round pick and a 2020 4th round pick (# 124) for a 2020 2nd round pick (# 57).

Round 3

# 65 – The New York Rangers received the Buffalo Sabres 2021 3rd round pick for Jimmy Vesey.

# 73 – The Dallas Stars received the Vancouver Canucks 2021 3rd round pick for Jason Dickinson.

# 75 – The Washington Capitals received the Arizona Coyotes 2021 3rd round pick (via NJ) for Jonas Siegenthaler. New Jersey acquired the pick, conditional 2020 1st round pick, Kevin Bahl, Nate Schnarr and Nicholas Merkley for Taylor Hall and Blake Speers.

# 76 – The Montreal Canadiens received the Chicago Blackhawks 2021 3rd round pick, 2020 2nd round pick and a 2020 7th round pick for Andrew Shaw and a 2021 7th round pick.

# 84 – The Calgary Flames received the Edmonton Oilers 2021 3rd round pick and Milan Lucic for James Neal.

# 87 – The Montreal Canadiens received the Washington Capitals 2021 3rd round pick (via SJ) for a 2020 4th round pick (# 98). San Jose acquired the 2021 3rd round pick and a 2020 2nd round pick for Brenden Dillon.

# 88 – The Buffalo Sabres received the Florida Panthers 2021 3rd round pick for Brandon Montour.

# 89 – The Los Angeles Kings received the Toronto Maple Leafs 2021 3rd round pick, a 2020 3rd round pick and Trevor Moore for Jack Campbell and Kyle Clifford.

# 90 – The San Jose Sharks received the Pittsburgh Penguins 2021 3rd round pick (via SJ) for Ryan Donato. The Penguins acquired the 2021 3rd round pick for Patrick Marleau.

# 94 – The Carolina Hurricanes received the Vegas Golden Knights 2021 3rd round pick (via DET) and Jonathan Bernier for Alex Nedeljkovic. The Detroit Red Wings received the Vegas Golden Knights 2021 3rd round pick, 2019 2nd round pick and a 2018 1st round pick for Tomas Tatar.

# 95 – The Buffalo Sabres received the Montreal Canadiens 2021 3rd round pick and a 2021 5th round pick for Eric Staal.

Round 4

# 104 – The New York Rangers received the Los Angeles Kings 2021 4th round pick for Brendan Lemieux.

# 105 – The Chicago Blackhawks received the Vancouver Canucks 2021 4th round pick for Madison Bowey and a 2921 5th round pick.

# 106 – The New York Rangers received the Ottawa Senators 2021 4th round pick and Nick Ebert for Vladislav Namestnikov.

# 109 – The Los Angeles Kings received the Calgary Flames 2021 4th round pick for Derek Forbort.

# 113 – The Montreal Canadiens received the St. Louis Blues 2021 4th round pick and a 2920 2nd round pick for Marco Scandella.

# 114 – The Vegas Golden Knights received the Winnipeg Jets 2021 4th round pick for Cody Eakin.

# 121 – The San Jose Sharks received the Toronto Maple Leafs 2021 4th round pick for Nick Foligno.

# 122 – The Arizona Coyotes received the Pittsburgh Penguins 2021 4th round pick, Phil Kessel and Dane Birks for Alex Galchenyuk and Pierre-Olivier Joseph.

# 124 – The Nashville Predators received the Colorado Avalanche’s 2021 4th round pick (via OTT) for Austin Watson. Ottawa acquired the 2021 4th round pick for Vladislav Namestnikov.

# 126 – The Montreal Canadiens received the Vegas Golden Knights 2021 4th round pick for Nick Cousins.

# 128 – The Detroit Red Wings received the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2021 4th round pick for David Savard.

Round 5

# 129 – The New Jersey Devils received the Buffalo Sabres 2021 5th round pick for Wayne Simmonds.

# 132 – The Columbus Blue Jackets received the New Jersey Devils 2021 5th round pick for Ryan Murray.

# 138 – The Detroit Red Wings received the Ottawa Senators 2021 5th round pick (via MTL) and Hayden Verbeek for Jon Merrill. Montreal acquired the 2021 5th round pick and Andrew Sturtz for Mike Reilly.

# 140 – The Vancouver Canucks received the Chicago Blackhawks 2021 5th round pick and Madison Bowey for a 2021 4th round pick.

# 142 – The Montreal Canadiens received the Philadelphia Flyers 2021 5th round pick for Nate Thompson.

# 148 – The Anaheim Ducks received the Edmonton Oilers 2021 5th round pick (via OTT) for Erik Gudbranson. Ottawa acquired the 2021 4th round pick from Edmonton for Tyler Ennis.

# 155 – The Vegas Golden Knights received the Carolina Hurricanes 2021 5th round pick and Nicolas Roy for Erik Haula.

# 156 – The San Jose Sharks received the Colorado Avalanche’s 2021 5th round pick and Greg Pateryn for Devan Dubnyk.

# 158 – The Philadelphia Flyers received the Vegas Golden Knights 2021 5th round pick (via WSH) for Michael Raffl. Vegas acquired the 2021 5th round pick from Washington for Chandler Stephenson.

# 159 – The Buffalo Sabres received the Montreal Canadiens 2021 5th round pick and a 2021 3rd round pick for Eric Staal.

Round 6

# 179 – The Vancouver Canucks received the Winnipeg Jets 2021 6th round pick for Jordie Benn.

# 186 – The Edmonton Oilers received the Pittsburgh Penguins 2021 6th round pick for John Marino.

# 188 – The Buffalo Sabres received the Colorado Avalanche’s 2021 6th round pick for Jonas Johansson.

Round 7

# 194 – The Pittsburgh Penguins received the Anaheim Ducks 2021 7th round pick and Andreas Martinsen for Erik Gudbranson.

# 196 – The Tampa Bay Lightning received the New Jersey Devils 2021 7th round pick for Louis Domingue.

# 198 – The St. Louis Blues received the Detroit Red Wings 2021 7th round pick for a 2020 7th round pick (# 203).

# 200 – The Carolina Hurricanes received the Los Angeles Kings 2021 7th round pick and a 2020 6th round pick (# 159) for a 2020 5th round pick (# 140).

# 203 – The New Jersey Devils received the 2021 7th round pick for a 2020 7th round pick (# 192).

# 209 – The Carolina Hurricanes received the St. Louis Blues 2021 7th round pick, Joel Edmundson and Dominik Bokk for Justin Faulk and a 2020 5th round pick.

# 210 – The Florida Panthers received the Winnipeg Jets 2021 7th round pick for Bogdan Kiselevich.

# 211 – The Tampa Bay Lightning received the Nashville Predators 2021 7th round pick for Connor Ingram.

# 214 – The Pittsburgh Penguins received the Minnesota Wild’s 2021 7th round pick for Nick Bjugstad.

# 215 – The Pittsburgh Penguins received the Washington Capitals 2021 7th round pick for a 2020 7th round pick (# 211).

# 216 – The Chicago Blackhawks received the Florida Panthers 2021 7th round pick, Brett Connolly, Riley Stillman and Henrik Borgstrom for Lucas Carlsson and Lucas Wallmark.

# 217 – The Boston Bruins received the Toronto Maple Leafs 2021 7th round pick for a 2020 7th round pick (# 213).

# 223 – The Montreal Canadiens re-acquired their 2021 2021 7th round pick from the Chicago Blackhawks for a 2020 7th round pick ($ 188). Chicago had acquired Montreal’s 2021 7th round pick and Andrew Shaw for a 2020 2nd round pick, a 2020 7th round pick and a 2021 3rd round pick.