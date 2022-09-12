2022-23 NHL preview: Dallas Stars

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.

Dallas Stars Stanley Cup Odds: +3300

It’s time for the Dallas Stars to make some noise.

The Stars took the Calgary Flames to seven games last year in the playoffs in thanks to an all-world performance from goaltender Jake Oettinger, who was clearly the breakout performer of the post-season.

He posted an almost unbelievable .954 save percentage and 1.81 GAA against one of the league’s best offenses last season and willed the Stars to seven games. Despite losing players like John Klingberg and Alexander Radulov, this is a Stars team that’s still loaded with talent, despite some youth on the roster.

Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and a massive resurgence from Joe Pavelski were all huge reasons why the Stars were able to do what they did last year and this trio will be heavily looked upon next year to contribute.

Miro Heiskanen will also be another player the Stars need to contribute next year, too, as are the likes of partner Ryan Suter, Esa Lindell, and Jani Hakanpaa.

Head coach Rick Bowness stepped down behind the bench and Pete DeBoer will now look to take them through the first round of the playoffs.

Are we betting on the Stars to win the cup? I like this team and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them make the playoffs and push for the second round, but I’m not convinced they are strong enough to go much further than that.