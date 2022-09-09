2022-23 NHL preview: Detroit Red Wings

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.

Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup Odds: +5000

The Detroit Red Wings are on the up and up.

While their 2021-22 season was overall a disappointment finishing sixth in the Atlantic Division, there were many good signs from this young team.

The very biggest could be that of young defenseman Moritz Seider who in his first season earned a spot on the NHL’s all-rookie team and the honor of being named the rookie of the year winning the Calder Trophy. Seider, drafted 6th overall in the 2019 draft, drew into all 82 games last year for the Wings scoring seven goals and 50 points.

He emerged as a force on both ends of the ice while upfront another rookie in Lucas Raymond shone. He scored 23 goals and 57 points and finished fourth in Calder voting. Raymond did, however, earn a spot on the all-rookie team. Outside of them Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi both excelled with productive seasons.

The team brought in Alex Nedjelkovic in a trade drawing in for 59 games played — the fifth most of any goalie in the league. He had a strong 2020-21 campaign with the Carolina Hurricanes ahead of the draft and Nedjelkovic is still just 26 years old. He could take another step forward next season, but will now compete alongside newcomer Ville Husso, who Detroit acquired from the St. Louis Blues. He inked a three-year deal paying him $4.75-million per year.

Detroit fired Jeff Blashill this offseason opting to bring in former Tampa Bay Lightning assistant Derek Lalonde. Bringing with Stanley Cup winning pedigree, he should help the Wings take a step forward.

This offseason, they made a few moves that will better their roster. Andrew Copp, Ben Chairot, and David Perron were inked to five-year, four-year, and two-year deals, respectively. Other depth pieces in Auston Czarnik, Mark Pysyk, and Robert Hagg will all help too.

Are we betting on the Red Wings to win the cup? No, we’re not. I think the Red Wings will improve from their 74 standings points. The Red Wings are in tough in the Atlantic Division and will be hard-pressed to make the playoffs.