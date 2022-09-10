2022-23 NHL preview: Nashville Predators

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.

Nashville Predators Stanley Cup Odds: +5000

The Nashville Predators will once again be looking for a playoff spot a year after they were swept in the first round by the Colorado Avalanche.

The Predators, as a whole, are far from their namesake. They seem to be a middle-of-the-road team who can’t quite find their identity. Last season they finished 12th in goals scored and 16th in goals against — right in the middle of the league.

They have one of the best goaltenders on the planet in Juuse Saros and a defenceman in Roman Josi who too is at the top of his game.

Filip Forsberg has risen to the top of the goalscoring ranks in Predators history, but this is still a flawed team. They have a middling top-six and a not-so-great bottom-six, either. Their backend is strong with the likes of Josi, Ryan McDonagh, and Matttias Ekholm, amongst others.

This offseason, the Predators brought in McDonagh and John Leonard in trades while inking Nino Niederreiter — all three players who will help bolster their roster.

Are we betting on the Predators to win the cup? No, we’re not. Nashville will be in a fight once again for a wildcard spot in the Western Conference and there are some teams in the Pacific that could surge and challenge them for a spot.