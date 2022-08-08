2022-23 NHL preview: Philadelphia Flyers

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each teams offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds current as of the time of writing.

Stanley Cup Odds: +10000

If there’s a team that had a more disastrous offseason than the Philadelphia Flyers, I’d like to see it. While they did make a nice pick at the draft taking USNDTP forward Cutter Gauthier fifth overall, that was about the only good thing that happened.

Most notably, the team missed out entirely on the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes. Gaudreau reportedly went to the Flyers when free agency opened letting his interest be known in playing for them only for the Flyers to throw their hands up and say it couldn’t work. Heck, Gaudreau even reportedly said he would take less money to play for them!

For the most part, the Flyers could’ve moved out James van Riemsdyk and his $7-million salary to make it work, but the Flyers reportedly didn’t want to attach their first-round pick to do so. To me, that’s completely asinine when you have the chance to get a player like Gaudreau.

More head-scratching moves came in the form of giving tough guy Nic Deslauriers a four-year deal with a $1.75-million AAV and trading for Anthony DeAngelo and giving him $5-million over two years. The Deslauriers move is hilariously on brand.

It’s hard to tell exactly what the Flyers are trying to be. Are they hoping to just be a tough team to play against? Do they even have a desire to make the playoffs right now? They have one of the best goaltenders in the league in Carter Hart, but seem content on whittling his career away.

Are we betting on the Flyers to win the cup? No. They’re terrible.