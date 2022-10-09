2022-23 NHL preview: St. Louis Blues

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.

St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Odds: +2000

Don’t count out the St. Louis Blues.

Sure, last year may not have ended how they wanted, but nobody could knock off the Colorado Avalanche who ended St. Louis’ season in six games. It’s not like the Blues had a bad year, either.

They finished third in the Central Division with 109 standings points. A 49-22-11 record is nothing to scoff at.

While none of Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou played a full 82 games (each were between 72-75 games played), each one of them scored over a point per game pacing all Blues in scoring. Quietly, the Blues were the fourth-highest-scoring team in the league last year.

The Blues were unable to re-sign David Perron who was a dynamic player in their top nine, and all-in-all, they had a quiet offseason. They knew they were going to lose Ville Husso to free agency, so GM Doug Armstrong did a tidy piece of work flipping his signing right to the Detroit Red Wings for a 2022 3rd-round pick. The biggest signing was bringing in defenseman Nick Leddy, who inked a four-year, $4-million AAV deal.

What might be the story to watch is how Jordan Binnington performs in the crease last year. He lost his game last season, but was turned to in the playoffs where he looked like his old self. Can he keep it up this year?

Are we betting on the Blues to win the cup? There’s a world where St. Louis could win the cup. They have a strong veteran core with guys like Ryan O’Reilly, Brayden Schenn, and Colton Parayko, and aren’t that far off from winning the cup in 2018-19. Granted, they’ll need some help, but they could be worth a sprinkle as a longshot.