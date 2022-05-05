2022 NHL Draft Lottery Odds and Date

The 2022 NHL Draft lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 10th at the NHL Network’s studio in Secaucus, N.J.
The Draft Lottery drawing will be televised on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, SN Now and TVA Sports.
Teams are only eligible to move up a maximum of 10 slots this year
The NHL draft lottery odds are:
Montreal Canadiens 18.5%
Arizona Coyotes 13.5%
Seattle Kraken 11.5%
Philadelphia Flyers 9.5%
New Jersey Devils 8.5%
Chicago Blackhawks * (Columbus Blue Jackets)7.5%
Ottawa Senators 6.5%
Detroit Red Wings 6.0%
Buffalo Sabres 5.0%
Anaheim Ducks 3.5%
San Jose Sharks 3.0%
Columbus Blue Jackets 2.5%
New York Islanders 2.0%
Winnipeg Jets 1.5%
Vancouver Canucks 0.5%
Vegas Golden Knights ** (Buffalo Sabres) 0.5%
* Chicago’s pick is top two protected and would transfer to a 2023 first pick. From the Seth Jones.
** Vegas’ pick is top 10 protected and would transfer to a 2023 first pick. From the Jack Eichel trade.