2022 Stanley Cup Final Schedule and Results

2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning (A3) and the Colorado Avalanche (C1)

Game 1: Wednesday, June 15: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Saturday, June 18: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET



Game 3: Monday, June 20: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET



Game 4: Wednesday, June 22: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET



* Game 5: Friday, June 24: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET



* Game 6: Sunday, June 26: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET



* Game 7: Tuesday, June 28: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET

* if necessary