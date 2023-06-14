2023 Stanley Cup Final Schedule and Results

The Vegas Golden Knights scored four goals in the second period blowing the game wide open, building a 6-1 lead by the end of the second. The Golden Knights proved to be too much for the beat up Florida Panthers, taking home their first Stanley Cup.

The Golden Knights win the series 4-1 and take home the Stanley Cup.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers

Game 1: Golden Knights 5 – Panthers 2

Game 2: Golden Knights 7 – Panthers 2

Game 3: Panthers 3 – Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Game 4: Golden Knights 3 – Panthers 2

Game 5: Golden Knights 9 – Panthers 3