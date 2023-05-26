2023 Stanley Cup Final Schedule Options

Since the Dallas Stars won Game 4 and extended the series with the Vegas Golden Knights, there are now two starting date options for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Both the Stars and Golden Knights had more regular season points than the Florida Panthers, so the home team for Game 1 will be in the Western Conference.

If the Golden Knights Knights close out the series on Saturday and win Game 5, the 2023 Stanley Cup Final will begin on Wednesday, May 31st. If the Stars win Game 5 and extend the series, the Stanley Cup Final will begin on Saturday, June 3rd.