2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First-Round Schedule and Results

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Panthers win the series 4-1
Game 1: Panthers 3 – Lightning 2
Game 2: Panthers 3 – Lightning 2 (OT)
Game 3: Panthers 5 – Lightning 3
Game 4: Lightning 6 – Panthers 3
Game 5: Panthers 6 – Lightning1
Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Series tied 3-3
Game 1: Bruins 5 – Maple Leafs 1
Game 2: Maple Leafs 3 – Bruins 2
Game 3: Bruins 4 – Maple Leafs 2
Game 4: Bruins 3 – Maple Leafs 1
Game 5: Maple Leafs 2 – Bruins 1 (OT)
Game 6: Maple Leafs 2 – Bruins 1
Game 7: Maple Leafs at Bruins — May 4, TBD
New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals
Rangers win the series 4-0
Game 1: Rangers 4 – Capitals 1
Game 2: Rangers 4 – Capitals 3
Game 3: Rangers 3 – Capitals 1
Game 4: Rangers 4 – Capitals 2
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders
Hurricanes win the series 4-1
Game 1: Hurricanes 3 – Islanders 1
Game 2: Hurricanes 5 – Islanders 3
Game 3: Hurricanes 3 – Islanders 2
Game 4: Islanders 3 – Hurricanes 2 (2OT)
Game 5: Hurricanes 6 – Islanders 3
Game 6: Hurricanes at Islanders — May 2, TBD
Game 7: Islanders at Hurricanes — May 4, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Series tied 3-3
Game 1: Golden Knights 4 – Stars 3
Game 2: Golden Knights 3 – Stars 1
Game 3: Stars 3 – Golden Knights 2
Game 4: Stars 4 – Golden Knights 2
Game 5: Stars 3 – Golden Knights 2
Game 6: Golden Knights 2 – Stars 0
Game 7: Golden Knights at Stars — May 5, TBD
Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche win the series 4-1
Game 1: Jets 7 – Avalanche 6
Game 2: Avalanche 5 – Jets 2
Game 3: Avalanche 6 – Jets 2
Game 4: Avalanche 5 – Jets 1
Game 5: Avalanche 6 – Jets 3
Game 6: Jets at Avalanche — May 2, TBD
Game 7: Avalanche at Jets — May 4, TBD
Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators
Canucks win the series 3-2
Game 1: Canucks 4 – Predators 2
Game 2: Predators 4 – Canucks 1
Game 3: Canucks 2 – Predators 1
Game 4: Canucks 4 – Predators 3 (OT)
Game 5: Predators 2 – Canucks 1
Game 6: Canucks 1 – Predators 0
Game 7: Predators at Canucks — May 5, TBD
Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings
Oilers win the series 4 – 1
Game 1: Oilers 7 – Kings 4
Game 2: Kings 5 – Oilers 4 (OT)
Game 3: Oilers 6 – Kings 1
Game 4: Oilers 1 – Kings 0
Game 5: Oilers 4 – Kings 3
Game 6: Oilers at Kings — May 3, TBD
Game 7: Kings at Oilers — May 5, TBD