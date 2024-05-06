NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, and the New York Islanders

Pierre-Luc Dubois not worried about a trade or buyout

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings forward Pierre-Luc Dubois isn’t concerned about a trade or buyout. Dubois on fixing what went so wrong for him this season:

“Have a good summer. Work hard in the gym, skate… a lot of things that you can do, I’m committed to having a better season, I’ll do anything to be better.”

NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Pierre-Luc Dubois, the Buyout Speculation

The New York Islanders don’t have a lot of cap space to work and a few holes to fill

Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News: The New York Islanders have eight pending unrestricted free agents and four restricted free agents with approximately $6.34 million in projected cap space.

If Matt Martin and/or Cal Clutterbuck are re-signed, it will likely be on team-friendly deals in the $1 to $1.25 million range.

There is a good chance pending RFA Oliver Walhstrom won’t be back. RFA forwards Simon Holmstrom and Kyle MacLean will be back. RFA forward Ruslan Iskhakov could head back to the KHL if he doesn’t think he’ll get a shot at making the team.

To clear some cap space the Islanders could look at moving forwards Jean-Gabriel Pageau ($5 million), Kyle Palmieri ($5 million), Brock Nelson ($6 million), and Anders Lee ($7 million). Pageau is the likeliest of that group to be moved.

The Islanders could use some top-six help, possibly two left wingers, and a defenseman. Potential options include:

Tampa Bay Lightning Anthony Duclair would make sense if they have the cap room. It could take around $4 million for Duclair, who played under coach Patrick Roy in Junior.

Carolina Hurricanes Jake Guentzel would be a dream acquisition but at around $8-$9 million, it would take moving Pageau and more.

Boston Bruins Jake DeBrusk could be one other potential option.

NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Montreal Canadiens

A left-handed defenseman to take some of the load off Adam Pelech would be nice. Carolina Hurricanes Brady Skjei would be one option that would make sense. Detroit Red Wings Shayne Gostisbehere could be costly, and bringing back Mike Reilly over Gostisbehere would make sense.