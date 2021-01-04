NHL News and Notes: Taxi Squads, Thornton, Olofsson, Nolan, Hamonic, and Ferland

Use of taxi squads

Justin Emerson: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said that he wasn’t sure how much the taxi squad will be able to help out their salary cap position.

For their practice numbers will likely be 20 or 21 players. They are currently about $1 million over the salary cap ceiling.

Arpon Basu: “A team source reached out to mention NHL teams can have their CHL prospects play in the AHL up until their CHL league gets going and that is something the Canadiens might like to do with Kaiden Guhle. Would be rare opportunity to work with a young CHL prospect at the pro level.”

Arpon Basu: “Would obviously depend on whether the AHL gets started as planned in early Feb. and when the WHL (or other CHL leagues) would get started, but it’s an interesting added wrinkle to this season.”

James Mirtle: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said that Nick Robertson could be on their taxi squad. There could end up being a lot of teenagers on taxi squads this season until the CHL gets going.

Thornton on the Leafs top line?

Chris Johnston: To open training camp, the Toronto Maple Leafs have Joe Thornton playing left wing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Olofsson day-to-day

Bill Hoppe: Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Nolan passes physical

Sam Carchidi: Have been told that Philadelphia Flyers forward Nolan Patrick will practice today. That means he was able to pass his physical yesterday.

Hamonic’s PTO official

NHL.com: The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenseman Travis Hamonic to a PTO. He traveled to Vancouver yesterday from Winnipeg and will quarantine for seven days before joining the team for training camp.

Not easy for Ferland to be away

Rick Dhaliwal: Canucks forward Micheal Ferland: “There are good days and bad days, this last week has been tough because I can not be with my teammates. Being away from the team has been some of the toughest and hardest things in my life”