NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, and the Ottawa Senators

A recent Eichel offer didn’t include Rangers Chytil

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: If Mika Zibanejad were to take a six-year extension between $9 and $9.5 million, would it take the New York Rangers out of Jack Eichel talks> Zibanejad may want more and might be able to get more on the open market. If the Rangers wouldn’t go that high on Zibanjad, then he knows where they stand.

If the Rangers were to acquire Eichel, recently signed RFA Filip Chytil would likely be included. He signed a two-year deal at $2.3 million per.

A source said a recent Rangers offer didn’t include Chytil but did include Vitali Kravtsov, Zach Jones, Alexandar Georgiev and a first-round draft pick.

The Rangers would like to re-sign RFA goaltender Igor Shesterkin to a deal around $5.5 million but it will likely cost $6 million or more.

Senators looking to acquire a center and a winger

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: It is believed the Ottawa Senators would like to acquire a center and a wing in a trade before the start of the season.

Being able to move Evgenii Dadonov‘s contract creates even more cap space. They could use a winger to fill the hole that Dadonov was supposed to fill.

They have looked at New York Rangers center Ryan Strome who could be moved if the Rangers acquire Jack Eichel.

The Senators did inquire about Eichel but they weren’t going to meet the Sabres asking price. It’s also believed that the Buffalo Sabres want to trade him to the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Kings were thought to be the frontrunners but they may be out of the Eichel race now.

The blue line is likely where the Senators will deal from as they have 10 defensemen now.

Alex Goligoski was one Senators’ target before he signed with the Minnesota Wild. They also held some talks with Alexander Wennberg.

Contract extension talks with Brady Tkachuk are expected to pick up now.