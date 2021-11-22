NHL News: NY Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Evander Kane, Waivers, and the Calgary Flames

In and out of COVID protocol

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said that forward Kieffer Bellows tested positive for COVID. Forward Anthony Beauvillier had a false positive.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that it’s looking like Nikita Zaitsev will join the team on their road trip once he’s out of COVID Protocol. Forward Drake Batherson won’t be joining the team.

Kane spotted at the Sharks training facility

Kevin Kurz: Evander Kane was at the San Jose Sharks practice facility on Saturday. The rest of the team was at the SAP Center for their morning skate. He wasn’t seen at their practice facility yesterday morning when the team skated.

It’s not known what the next step involving him will be.

Corey Masisak: Kane’s 21-game suspension ends very soon. The first game he’s eligible to play in is on November 30th when the Sharks play the Devils in New Jersey.

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: Sharks coach Bob Boughner when asked after Saturday’s game about Kane.

“And that’s completely honest,” said Boughner, who said late last month that he did not know where Kane was at that time. “I don’t have any information. You know, there are decisions that need to be made.”

On waivers

Walt Ruff: The Carolina Hurricanes have put defenseman Eric Gelinas on unconditional waivers. Gelinas will be returning to Sweden.

Elliotte Friedman: The Minnesota Wild have put Ivan Lodnia on unconditional waivers. The Ottawa Senators put Clark Bishop on waivers.

Puck Pedia: “With Bishop #GoSensGo on waivers, he is being activated from Season Opening IR where he carried a $131,034 Cap Hit. If claimed or clears waivers and sent down, #Sens will have no cap hit for him.”

Shutout record for the Flames

Sportsnet Stats: The Calgary Flames have recorded seven shutouts in their first 19 games of the season. They are the first team to do that since offensive forward passes were allowed in 1929.