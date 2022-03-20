NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Avalanche, and the Winnipeg Jets

What could the Canadiens get for Kulak?

Eric Engels: It will be interesting to see what the Montreal Canadiens do with defenseman Brett Kulak.

Believe that he is slightly better than Travis Dermott and Travis Hamonic, who both were traded for third round picks today. Will the market view him that way? If not he’ll likely stay.

Oilers looking at defensemen

Ryan Rishaug: The Edmonton Oilers are still looking for some help on the blue line. They have kicked tires on Carson Soucy (SEA) and Brett Kulak (MTL).

Jeff Marek: Don’t expect the Oilers to make a big splash but they are looking for a left-handed defenseman. There isn’t a goalie market for the Oilers.

Could the Avs be interest in any Jets players?

Peter Baugh and Murat Ates of The Athletic: Winnipeg Jets forward Andrew Copp is one forward the Colorado Avalanche could be keeping their eye on. He’s a pending UFA with a $3.64 million cap hit.

The Jets are still in the playoff race but are getting calls on some of their players. Copp could fit in on contenders third-line, on the wing or down the middle. Adding some depth and a penalty killer might be a good thing for the Avs.

Copp does a bit of concussion history and recently return from missing two weeks with an injury.

Gustav Nyquist and Mats Zuccarello trade in 2019 could be comparables – a second- and third-round pick – with a condition of a potential first. Calle Jarnkrok just went to the Calgary Flames for a second- and third-round pick. Could the Jets get a first and third or a good ‘B’ level prospect?

The Avs don’t have their 2022 first and 2023 second. They may not want to trade Justin Barron and Bowen Byram and Alex Newhook likely aren’t going anywhere. Sean Behrens, Martin Kaut and Sampo Ranta could be used as trade chips as well as their 2022 third-round pick. The Jets may need to retain salary.

If the Avs are looking for a defenseman, left-handed Brenden Dillon has two years left at $3.9 million. The Avs likely aren’t looking for another defenseman though.

Jets forward Paul Stastny might interest the Avs if looking for more depth.