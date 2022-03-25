NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, and the Montreal Canadiens

Lou won’t trade for the sake of trading

James Nichols: Jeff Marek on New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello on not trading some of his pending UFAs at the trade deadline for just the sake of trading them: “He’s not just gonna take a 7th round pick for Zach Parise or Greene. He does not want that on his resume, because long term it’s gonna pay off for him and the team he’s managing.”

Hinostroza open to staying in Buffalo

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza and the possibility of re-signing with the Sabres this offseason: “I’d be super interested and this is the place that I want to be. I want to be somewhere that I love and I love it here.”

Canadiens weren’t in a rush to move Petry, and finding Hammond an NHL opportunity

Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette: The Montreal Canadiens didn’t have a trade partner for defenseman Jeff Petry before the trade deadline, and there is no guarantee they will find one before next season.

Petry is in the first year of a four-year deal with a $6.25 million cap hit. Petry would still like to be traded.

“I spoke with him before today and just said: ‘Hey, we’re going to try. We’ll see,’” Hughes said. “Term contracts, starting with a larger number, are a little bit harder to do at the trade deadline because the teams that are looking to trade don’t typically have that kind of cap space. So I told him: ‘If it happens, it happens. We value you as a player here in this organization. We’re not looking to trade you, but we understand the circumstances. So if we can do it, we’ll do it. But I don’t want you to have any false expectations going in.’ I have not talked to him today, though.”

Canadiens GM Kent Hughes received a text the night before the trade deadline from Andrew Hammond‘s agent to see if there were any plans for him. Hughes said if he could find a situation where he could get Hammonds another NHL shot, he would. Hammond was moved to the Devils.

