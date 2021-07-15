NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Anaheim Ducks’ Adam Henrique a prime cap casualty?

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: As the Adam Henrique saga turns, it is clear something will happen but what? Henrique scored six goals and five assists in the World Championship as Canada struck gold.

A trade feels unlikely for now as Henrique is Anaheim’s highest salaried player currently. Building interest is still essential to facilitate movement.

A sweetener deal seems to be a possibility. Henrique would be part of a bigger deal. Anaheim Ducks’ brass does not seem inclined to buy out the forward either.

Retention to trade looks to be a better option compared to a buyout, waiver wire, etc. It could be the eventual path and best for the team and player.

Dallas Stars a home for Ryan Suter?

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: A short-term deal for a Ryan Suter feels like a perfect deal for the Dallas Stars. Can it happen?

Suter is a nice asset on the penalty kill and still not terrible at even strength. For 36, he represents as a pretty good asset. Dallas does have to be a bit careful with dollars allotted and may not want to pay Jamie Oleksiak. Suter becomes an even better alternative that is cheaper.

Now, does Suter have an interest in Dallas? That’s the bigger question.

How about Ryan Suter as a Pittsburgh Penguin and Zach Parise?

Rob Rossi, Sean Gentile, and Josh Yohe of The Athletic: The rumor wheel spins rapidly this offseason and a cheaper “package deal” offers intrigue.

Could Zach Parise and Ryan Suter work in Pittsburgh?

The feeling is more that Parise is less of a fit for the Penguins. A one-year, $2 million deal or so could work but that looks unlikely. Suter appears to be the more valuable commodity.

That being said, Suter is not ideal for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Pittsburgh has different needs and the former Minnesota defenseman has a hair more in the tank offensively than defensively. It does little for Pittsburgh to sign the aging defender.