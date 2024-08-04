Are The Calgary Flames Close To Being A Playoff Team Again?

Where Will the Calgary Flames Finish?

There has been a lot of turnover with the Calgary Flames. General Manager Craig Conroy has shaped this team by moving out players who did not want to be there or finding value in players who will help accelerate the retool/rebuild.

As NHLRumors.com has documented, Conroy has gained assets, whether players who can play in the NHL now, prospects, or draft picks. The Flames have undergone a lot of change over the last two seasons, and it begs the question: Are they a bottom dweller or close to a playoff team?

TSN Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado joined SportsCenter to discuss the trending topics in the NHL. He was asked about the Calgary Flames and whether they are closer to a playoff team or the worst team in Canada come next season.

Host: “Now that the Flames’ ceiling is a playoff berth, their floor is the worst team in Canada. Is Calgary closer to the ceiling or floor? Please say ceiling.”

Frankie Corrado: “We have to throw Calgary a bone here. We are going to say ceiling. Yes, of course, the Calgary Flames. It’s been well documented. There’s been a lot of good players that have walked out the door for that team.

But you know there are a lot of good players that still remain on the back end you’re still gonna have MacKenzie Weegar, Rasmus Andersson, you’re still gonna have Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau, Connor Zary took a big step last year as he kind of made his way into the league and you’ve added Anthony Mantha.

So there are good players on this team that aren’t necessarily going to allow this team to be the worst team in Canada to be one of the basement dwellers. We’ll see what direction, you know, ultimately, the team starts off in, but you have to take a look out East and say, what’s Montreal going to be like? What’s Ottawa going to be like?

I think at the end of the day, the Calgary Flames are closer to a playoff team. They’re not a playoff team, but they’re closer to a playoff team than they are the worst team in Canada.”

Host: “Okay, I can buy that.”

The Calgary Flames could be a fun team to watch next season considering the expectations are low.