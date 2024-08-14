NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins RFA Jeremy Swayman Still Needs a New Contract

NHL Tonight: Stu Grimson and Jamison Coyle talking about Boston Bruins RFA goaltender Jeremy Swayman, what a contract could look like and if Bruins fans should be worried.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Coyle: “Couple of big burning questions left to be unanswered here in the NHL offseason, about a month and a half away from opening night.

We’ll start in Boston, and it pertains to the goaltending situation. Go back a couple of months ago, had a great situation, right? The duo of Linus Ullmark and that man, Jeremy Swayman. Well, Ullmark, now a member of the Ottawa Senators. Jeremy Swayman, RFA, still without a contract.

When that contract does come through, what do you think the number looks like?

Grimson: “Oh, I got to believe if it doesn’t start with a six, it’s high fives. But I would say six, give or take point five (million), somewhere in that range, in my estimation. A good chunk of cap space left ($8,636,667) to button down there their number one netminder.

And do remember going back to 2023 Jeremy Swayman, files for arbitration, is awarded a one-year $3.5 million contract, and comes out of that vowing to never be a part of the process again. He was eligible for arbitration this summer, and again, held true to his word, wasn’t going to, wasn’t going to participate in that process.

So here we are, the two the team with its, you know, right to match, and he’s, you know, he is a controlled asset, so to speak, but we’re still without a contract, and it’s, you know, it’s…”

Coyle: “Are you concerned if you’re Boston Bruins fan right now, just

based on, look, this is the business of sport, right?

Grimson: “Yeah, time is pressure. I think, you know, Swayman certainly has time on his side. I think there’s a little more.

Coyle: “He’s got to have leverage, doesn’t he?

Grimson: “I think he’s got good leverage. Remember, this is guy, he was 44 games last year, .916 was fifth best in the business at a time when .901, .902ish is a really strong, save percentage.

But Swayman had a great year. Swayman needs to start the year where these, B’s are concerned. So to me, you know time is pressure. Time is your friend of your Jeremy Swayman. I suspect he brings that time to bear.

But I do believe, you know, the fit is a mutual one. Is a strong one. And I think both sides, we find a way to get that.