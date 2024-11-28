Battle of California Resumes as the Los Angeles Kings visit the Anaheim Ducks

In a highly anticipated matchup, the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings will face off on Friday, November 29th, in what promises to be an exciting clash between two Southern California rivals. Both teams are experiencing a resurgence this season, adding an extra layer of intrigue to their long-standing rivalry. The puck drops at 12:30 PM PT at the Honda Center, with the Kings a mild favorite at -135 (-1.5), according to Talksport Canada.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings, coming off an impressive 4-1 victory against the league-leading Winnipeg Jets, have shown remarkable form in the 2024-25 season. With a record of 12-8-3, they currently sit third in the Pacific Division and 5th overall in the Western Conference. The team has gotten steady performances from veteran Adrian Kempe, who leads the team with 11 goals, and 37-year-old Anze Kopitar, who has been a driving force with 20 assists and 27 points.

Anaheim Ducks

Not to be outdone, the Anaheim Ducks have also been turning heads this season. Fresh off a convincing 5-2 road win against the Seattle Kraken that saw veteran goalie John Gibson turn away 42 shots, the Ducks have improved their record to 9-9-3, showing signs of a team on the rise. The Ducks’ resurgence has been fueled by strong performances from players like Troy Terry, who leads the team with 15 points, former and second overall pick Leo Carlsson, and the emergence of young talent like Cutter Gauthier.

The Rivalry

The rivalry between these two teams dates back to the Ducks’ inaugural 1993-94 season when they entered the league as the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim. Since then, the matchups between these cross-town rivals have been filled with intensity and drama. The Kings have historically held the upper hand in the series, with a record of 81-68-11-10 against the Ducks entering the 2024-25 season.

However, the Ducks have had moments of glory, including their Stanley Cup victory in the 2006-07 season. The Kings, not to be outdone, have two Stanley Cup championships to their name, with their most recent coming in 2014. Interestingly, despite the Kings’ overall series advantage, the Ducks have outscored the Kings in their head-to-head matchups, with 459 goals to the Kings’ 454 before this season.

The Kings have been particularly dominant recently, winning nine out of the last ten meetings between the two teams before the current season. This includes a streak of eight consecutive victories that began on February 25th, 2022. The Ducks broke this streak with a 3-1 win on April 9th, 2024, but the Kings quickly reasserted their dominance with another victory just four days later.

Battle of California

This season, the Kings have already drawn first blood in the rivalry, securing a 4-1 victory in their first encounter in October. However, tomorrow’s game could be anyone’s, with both teams showing improved form.

The geographical proximity of these two teams adds an extra layer of intensity to their rivalry. Located just 30 miles apart, the Kings and Ducks often compete for the same fan base, making each matchup feel like a battle for Southern California hockey supremacy.

Both sides will want to make a statement as the teams prepare to face off tomorrow. The Kings will aim to continue their recent dominance in the series and solidify their position in the Pacific Division standings. On the other hand, the Ducks will be eager to prove that their improved play this season is no fluke and that they’re ready to challenge their more prosperous neighbors.

With both teams coming off impressive victories and showing signs of resurgence, tomorrow’s game promises to be a thrilling chapter in the ongoing saga of this Southern California rivalry. Hockey fans in the region and beyond will be watching closely as these two teams battle it out on the ice, each hoping to claim bragging rights and move up in the standings as the 2024-25 season unfolds.