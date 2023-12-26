Be careful on the Frederik Andersen timeline

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Is Lindy Ruff on the Hot Seat? episode on Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “But there are some questions about the future for netminder Frederick Anderson. What do you hear? What do you know?

Friedman: “Yeah, I’ve had a few Carolina fans reach out to me to explain a bit more about that and I’m happy to do it. You know, Don Waddell said earlier week that he’s been given the all clear to resume skating and like, and to be honest, like I’m not casting aspersions on anybody. I just couldn’t find the original note. So I just want like, I’m not questioning anybody here. I just can’t find the original note. But like basically said he couldn’t be back in a month. There was a there was a report that came out.

I just had a couple people just say to me, be very careful with the timeline here. And because I don’t think anybody really knows. Like, these are blood clots, right.

And, you know, my favorite blood clot story and I imagine that a lot of people don’t have a favorite blood clot story.

Marek: “Oh, I thought everybody did.”

Friedman: “When Dmitri Yushkevich played for the Maple Leafs. He tried to play with one and like he threw a fit when they told him he couldn’t play. And they said, like, Dimitri, if you get caught, you could bleed out. He’s like, I’m willing to risk it, you know? And they were like, Okay, no, like, that’s not happening. So and like, and people said, if you, I remember a player told me that if you could have seen this argument you still wouldn’t have believed that it actually occurred.

But so, the blood clots are, you know, a serious thing, and all I can tell you is I had some people say, just be very careful on the timeline. People are hopeful Andersen will be able to play and resume his career, but nobody really knows for sure. So that’s what I’m being careful about.