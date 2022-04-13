Betway Bets of the Day – April 13, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Last night we went 2-0 with the Capitals hitting on the puck line and New Jersey and Arizona going over 6.5 goals.

Tonight, our first bet will be taking o6 goals between the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers at -110.

Alexandar Georgiev is likely going to get the start for the Rangers tonight and in his last five games, he’s had a 0.855SV%. On the other side, Martin Jones hasn’t been much better with an 0.884SV%.

The over has now hit in back-to-back games for the Flyers and I expect that trend to continue tonight.

Our second bet of the day will be the Montreal Canadiens on the moneyline against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It’s paying out at +190.

Columbus has struggled at home, winning only once in their last six games. Montreal hasn’t been bad on the road as of late with two wins away from the Bell Centre in their last three.

It’s a risky play but sometimes you gotta risk it to get the biscuit.