Betway Bets of the Day – April 21

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Our first play of the day is the Dallas Stars on the moneyline versus the Calgary Flames at +185.

Calgary has been winning a ton of games recently. However, since March 10th, when they beat Tampa 4-1, they haven’t been as dominant against teams in a playoff spot going 2-3-1.

Dallas are having a tough time in Western Canada right now, but they’ve been a good road team all season. They’re 15-9-0 on the road in 2022.

Our second play we are taking the New York Rangers on the moneyline versus the New York Islanders, which pays out at -125.

The Rangers are 7-2-1 in their last ten games and are fighting for #1 in the metro still.

As for the Islanders, they’ve now lost back-to-back games and are now officially out of the playoffs.

Good luck to everyone tonight, and enjoy the games.