Betway Bets of the Day – Dec 1, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet is the Vegas Golden Knights Money Line. This line sits at -106.

Entering tonight as the best team in the Western Conference with 35 points, the Golden Knights continue their strong start to the 2022-23 season. Vegas will be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road. The Golden Knights have shown their ability to win away from home ice, as they hold an impressive record of 10-1-1 on the road.

The Penguins come in losers of two straight and bring in an uninspiring home record of 4-3-2. Vegas holds the advantage in the goal differential department as well, holding a +20 compared to the Penguins’ +1.

Our second bet is Cale Makar o2.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -138.

Makar has averaged 3.67 shots on goal over his last three games and has hit the o2.5 shot prop twice in that span. The Colorado Defenceman will get plenty of looks to add to that total tonight, as Makar is averaging just over 26 minutes of ice time per game.

Makar will be lining up against the Buffalo Sabres, who will be playing in consecutive days, as they are coming off an overtime victory last night. The Sabres are ranked in the bottom half of the league in allowing shots on goal per game (32.4).

Record: 21-20-1

