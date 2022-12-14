Betway Bets of the day – Dec 14, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our only bet of the day is the Claude Giroux o2.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -118.

Giroux has hit o2.5 shots in four of his last five games and is averaging just over three shots per game during that span. In a favourable matchup tonight, Giroux will be lined up against the visiting Montreal Canadiens, who are allowing an average of 33.1 shots on goal per game (25th in the NHL).

Over Giroux’s NHL career, he has faced the Canadiens in 40 games and has put up 115 shots on goal. He has an average of 2.9 shots per game against Montreal during his career and has hit his set shot prop in four straight games against this Atlantic division opponent.

Record: 30-28-1

