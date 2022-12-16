Betway Bets of the Day – Dec 16, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is the Minnesota Wild Puck Line (-2.5). This line sits at +120.

Although a Puck Line of “-2.5” can seem somewhat intimidating, I don’t view that as the case in this matchup. The Minnesota Wild will be on home ice against the Chicago Blackhawks, who struggle on the road and within their division. Chicago brings a division record of 0-6-1 and a road record of 3-7-2 into tonight.

Minnesota has been playing good hockey lately, holding a three-game winning streak. Their opponent is on the other end of the scale, as they are tied for the longest ongoing losing streak of five. During their current losing streak, Chicago has lost four of the five games by three goals or more.

Our second bet of the day is Brock Nelson o2.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -150.

The Islanders’ leading goalscorer has hit over 2.5 shots in four of his last five games. During that five-game span, Nelson is averaging 3.6 shots on goal per game. Those numbers have also translated to his season average. In 30 games played this season, Nelson has put the puck on net 93 times, which has averaged to 3.1 shots on goal per game throughout the season.

Nelson has a favourable matchup tonight against the Coyotes. Arizona has struggled in its own end this season, as they are allowing an average of 35.1 shots on goal per game (30th in the NHL).

Record: 31-30-1

