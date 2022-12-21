Betway Bets of the Day – Dec 21, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is the Vegas Golden Knights Puck Line (-1.5). This line sits at -120.

In this Western Conference matchup, the Vegas Golden Knights have gotten the better of the Coyotes in three of the last four matchups. During that four-game span, the Golden Knights had a goal differential of +12, and in each of their three victories, they hit the -1.5 Puck Line.

Although some may fade the Golden Knights -1.5 Puck Line tonight due to them being on home ice and holding an uninspiring home record of 8-9-0, all eyes should be on the Coyotes being on the road. As of Dec. 21, 2022, the Coyotes’ are 6-12-3 on the road.

Our second bet of the day is Cale Makar o3.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at +110.

Makar has been hitting the o3.5 Shots on Goal prop with ease. The Norris trophy winner has been able to hit o3.5 shots in three straight games and four of his last five. In that five-game timeframe, Makar is averaging 4.6 Shots on goal per game.

Makar is averaging 3.3 shots per game throughout the season, but he has a favourable matchup tonight to help push him to the set shot prop. The Avalanche and Makar will be up against the Montreal Canadiens tonight, and Montreal is currently in the bottom third of the league in shots on goal allowed per game.

Record: 33-34-1

