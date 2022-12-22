Betway Bets of the Day – Dec 22, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is the New York Islanders Money Line. This line sits at +135.

It’s the battle of the New York teams tonight, and the Islanders have had recent success in the rivalry. In the last five matchups, the Islanders have won four of the contests, with a goal differential of plus five. With both teams battling for positions within the Metropolitan Division, the Islanders have been the better team within the division. The Isles hold a division record of 7-3-0, compared to the Rangers’ record of 3-5-0.

The Rangers will be on home ice tonight, and they enter tonight with a home record of 7-6-4. The Isles’ have been consistent on the road this season, as they take the trip to Madison Square Garden with an away record of 9-7-2.

Our second bet of the day is Andrei Svechnikov o2.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -143.

Throughout the season, Svechnikov is averaging 3 shots on goal per game by accumulating 96 shots in 32 games. Svechnikov has hit over 2.5 shots in two of his last three games. The Carolina Hurricanes will be playing a familiar opponent tonight, as they will be playing the Penguins for the second time this week. In that previous matchup on Sunday, Svechnikov was able to find the net on three occasions.

Svechnikov has a favourable matchup tonight, as Pittsburgh is allowing the fifth most shots on goal per game. With the recent success from Svechnikov and by averaging over 2.5 shots on goal per game, the Hurricanes forward should once again hit this shot prop against the Pens.

